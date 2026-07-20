Unlock your health by understanding the TRICARE Prime referral process

Do you have TRICARE Prime? If so, you likely get most of your routine healthcare from your primary care manager. But sometimes, you may need specialty care that your PCM can’t provide. This is when your PCM will give you a referral. Having a referral can reduce your out-of-pocket expenses. Referrals can also help reduce the time you need to wait to get specialty care.
“If you have TRICARE Prime, referrals are important because they help you get the right care from the right providers,” said Jacob Sanchez, referral management subject expert, TRICARE Health Plan, at the Defense Health Agency. “Knowing how they work makes it easier to access the services you need and get the most out of your TRICARE benefit.”
In this article, you’ll learn about the TRICARE Prime referral process.
Your provider starts the process by sending a referral request to your regional contractor. They review the referral request and, once processed, send you a notification in your beneficiary self-service portal. Then, you can contact the provider listed on the notification letter to make your appointment.
Do you need a referral? It depends on your beneficiary category, your TRICARE plan, and the type of care you need.
You don’t need a referral to get emergency care. However, you should contact your PCM the next business day after you get emergency care.
Do you have concerns or questions after seeing a specialist for care? Are you unsure about a diagnosis or treatment option? You have the right to request a second opinion. With TRICARE Prime, you should request a second opinion through your PCM.
Don’t forget that referrals have expiration dates. Make sure to schedule your appointment and get care before your referral expires. You can find the expiration date on your notification letter. If your referral expires and you need a new one, contact your PCM. When you get a referral for specialty care, you can expect to get an appointment within 28 days.
Are youmoving to another locationin the U.S.? Whether your sponsor has recently gotten permanent change of station orders, or you’re moving for personal reasons—there’s good news about moving with your TRICARE coverage. Your active referrals remain valid within the same region and automatically transfer between the East and West Region.
Do you have any active referrals? Your referrals will still be valid in your new location. Your active referrals will automatically transfer to your new contractor once you change your enrollment and update the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System with your new address. Here are the steps you should follow:
Contact your regional contractor with questions about referrals:
Do you or a family member get services through the Autism Care Demonstration or Extended Care Health Option? You should contact your new regional contractor to let them know. Once your new contractor identifies a new case manager, your previous case manager will work with your new one to ensure a warm handoff of services. Unlock your health with knowledge that TRICARE has you covered. To learn more about referrals, visit TRICARE Referrals and Pre-Authorizations.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 17:07
|Story ID:
|571028
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
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|12
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