PAE Fires Establishes "Reveille Forge" to Accelerate Rapid Integration and Capability Delivery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Portfolio Acquisition Executive Fires has launched Reveille Forge\, an Integrated Development Environment (IDE) at Redstone Arsenal. The now-operational facility capitalizes directly on the momentum from the Pathway for Innovation and Technology (PIT) led Operation Jailbreak's Sprint 1 and the Army's first ever API Marketplace\, which went live May 6. Designed to maintain a lean standing footprint\, Reveille Forge remains poised to surge support when directed to integrate new capabilities for immediate deployment to operational theaters. Operation Jailbreak’s first sprint focused on countering Unmanned Aerial System and Integrated Air and Missile Defense threats, bringing together more than 50 companies and 600 participants to "jailbreak" more than 74 previously isolated capabilities. Following this initial sprint, the team transitioned to "JB 1.5" to harden those capabilities at Redstone Arsenal. Now, PAE Fires is institutionalizing that momentum by establishing Reveille Forge as a permanent hackathon environment to support its specific portfolio objectives. This standing facility can operate independently or in conjunction of any future Jailbreak sprints.

Bringing Industry, Government, and Academia Under One Roof The driving organization behind Reveille Forge is PAE Fires, working hand-in-hand with its portfolio of existing prime contractors, emerging vendors, government stakeholders, and academia. Reveille Forge is purpose-built as a collaborative space where all stakeholders work side-by-side, building directly on the partnership model proven during Operation Jailbreak, where Industry competitors sat shoulder-to-shoulder in shared "validation zones." "Operation Jailbreak proved what's possible when industry, government, and academia stop working in silos and start working as one team," said Portfolio Acquisition Executive, Lt. Gen. Frank Lozano. To formalize this continuous integration model, PAE Fires will work with existing partners and interested vendors through appropriate government-approved mechanisms to support collaboration, integration, and evaluation in an enduring, joint environment.

An "Integrate-First" Pathway for Emerging Vendors and Capabilities The launch of Reveille Forge represents the operationalization of a state-of-the-art IDE designed to develop and evaluate integrated cross-domain fires in real-time. Reveille Forge does two things at once: it institutionalizes the R2I integration process that Operation Jailbreak proved possible, and it establishes an "Integrate-First" pipeline for both established and emerging vendors. The "Integrate-First" pathway runs in three streamlined phases:

Initial Integration: Vendors demonstrate the viability of their product by successfully integrating it into the established government-owned architecture within Reveille Forge. **Capability Review:**Once initial integration is demonstrated, government stakeholders will engage in formal capability discussions. Testing: Valuable capabilities advance to the next phase of testing. Successful performance may inform follow-on testing, experimentation, acquisition decisions, or other government actions consistent with applicable laws, regulations, and competition requirements.

"For too long, system integration began late in the developmental cycle, something we focused on after components were already built," said Director, Integrated Fires, Ms. Jeannie Sommer. "With Reveille Forge, system integration is the first thing we do, not the last. If a vendor can prove their capability works inside our architecture, they earn a fast path to a capability review and testing, which may ultimately get new technology into Soldiers' hands faster." “The reason behind all of this is simple," Sommer continued. "The Soldier can no longer be the integration point. Reveille Forge isn't just a building; it's a commitment to our Soldiers. It's our promise that the integration breakthroughs we achieved at Fort Carson won't be a one-off. They'll be the standard, every single day."

Establishing an Enduring Integration Framework The establishment of an Integrated Development Environment at Reveille Forge marks a deliberate shift from event-driven innovation to enterprise-level integration. Operation Jailbreak proved that previously siloed systems could be connected in weeks, not years, and the API Marketplace laid the foundation. Lozano stated, “Carrying forward the momentum of Operation Jailbreak, Reveille Forge continues to drive early collaboration and integration, rapidly turning emerging technology into deployable capabilities.”