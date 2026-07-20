Soldier uses CPR to save life, inspires local businesses

What began as an ordinary day at a construction site May 4 quickly turned into a lifesaving effort for U.S. Army Spc. Ryan Boecker, an infantryman assigned to the Minnesota National Guard's Moorhead-based 2nd Combined Arms Battalion, 136th Infantry Regiment.



In addition to serving in the military, Boecker works for JT Construction, a family-owned hardscaping company. His boss and owner of JT Construction, Jeff Johnston, often starts his day helping at job sites. As they began working that morning, Johnston collapsed. The team later learned he had suffered cardiac arrest.



"I was about to say, 'Are you OK?' when he just fell over," Boecker said.



Foreman Andrew Berthiaume immediately called 911 while Boecker focused on Johnston, who was unconscious. Berthiaume rushed to the front of the house to relay the address to the dispatcher and guide first responders to the scene.



"I feel my military training allowed me to stay calm and think clearly about what needed to happen to save his life," Boecker said.



Boecker first completed the Combat Lifesaver (CLS) Course during Basic Combat Training in 2023 and has since become recertified through his unit in Minnesota. The training prepares Soldiers to provide immediate lifesaving care until medical personnel arrive. Soldiers learn skills including recognizing and managing shock, basic airway management and principles of Tactical Combat Casualty Care.



"I just held him," Boecker said. "His teeth and jaw were clenching really hard, and his arms were going up automatically."



Johnston's son, Mitchell Johnston, returned from a supply run and rushed to help keep his father's airway open while Boecker began chest compressions. When first responders arrived, Berthiaume helped expose Johnston's chest so they could apply an automated external defibrillator.



After eight shocks, Johnston was stabilized and transported by air ambulance to the M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center.



"For me, Jeff is more than just a boss," Boecker said. "He's an idol, an inspiration and an important individual in my life."



After the air ambulance left with Johnston, Berthiaume and Boecker continued working to keep their minds busy.

"We felt a responsibility to keep the projects moving along for the family and business," Boecker said.



"I appreciate everything about him," said Johnston of Boecker. "If he hadn't been around, there is a really good chance I wouldn't be here either."



After surviving the cardiac arrest, Johnston had a pacemaker and defibrillator combination unit implanted. Doctors told him to expect to be in a hospital bed for at least a month.



"I was home in 13 days," Johnston said.



Six weeks after the incident, Johnston returned to the job sites.



"I'd say right now, I'm at about 90%," Johnston said.



At the time of the incident, the JT Construction crew was working at the home of Dylan Howard, the owner of Howard Homes. JT Construction frequently collaborates with Howard Homes and West Branch Construction. In response to the incident, the three companies decided to sponsor CPR and first aid training for their employees at the end of July. Friends and family members of JT Construction employees expressed interest in attending, and Johnston opened the training to them. In total, about 30 people from all three companies will take part in the training.



"This event was very impactful to me personally and to all our staff," Howard said. "We are encouraging other trades, as well as friends and family, to do the same. Ryan's actions that day not only saved a life but could save more in the future by preparing more people to do the same."



Boecker, Mitchell Johnston and Berthiaume received certificates of recognition from the Isanti County Sheriff's Office June 2 for their lifesaving efforts.



"Don't doubt yourself or second-guess," Boecker advised. "Have confidence and just do it."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2026 Date Posted: 07.29.2026 13:36 Story ID: 571021 Location: ISANTI, MINNESOTA, US Hometown: BECKER, MINNESOTA, US Hometown: BUFFALO, MINNESOTA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier uses CPR to save life, inspires local businesses, by SGT Isabel Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.