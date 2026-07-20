Pa. National Guard activates 856th Combat Engineer Company – Infantry

Photo By Wayne Hall | The Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s 856th Combat Engineer Company - Infantry activates during a formal ceremony on Strickler Field at Fort Indiantown Gap July 26, 2026. The 856th, which falls under the 56th Mobile Brigade Combat Team, was previously designated as Company A, 103rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, prior to that battalion’s inactivation in March as part of the brigade’s transition from a Stryker Brigade Combat Team to a Mobile Brigade Combat Team. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Wayne Hall | The Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s 856th Combat Engineer Company - Infantry...... read more read more

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Army National Guard activated the 856th Combat Engineer Company – Infantry during a ceremony at here July 26, officially establishing the unit under the 56th Mobile Brigade Combat Team.

The activation supports the 56th MBCT’s ongoing transformation as the brigade adapts its force structure to meet future operational requirements while expanding its combat engineering capabilities in support of infantry operations.

The company is headquartered in Spring City, Pennsylvania, with a detachment located at Fort Mifflin in Philadelphia.

The ceremony featured the unfurling of the company guidon, formally marking the establishment of the 856th Combat Engineer Company – Infantry and the beginning of the unit’s legacy within the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

“When I had the distinct honor of taking command in June of 2024, we were Bravo Company, 876th Brigade Engineer Battalion,” said Capt. Richard L. Taylor III, commander of the 856th Combat Engineer Company – Infantry.“Three different unit designations, two different brigades and multiple battalion alignments—all in a span of just two years.”

Taylor said the company has adapted through each organizational change while remaining focused on readiness and mission accomplishment.

“Through every new chain of command and every shift in organizational structure, this company never wavered,” Taylor said.“You adapted to different battalions, integrated into different brigades and continued to execute.”

The company provides combat engineering capabilities that support infantry forces through mobility, survivability and breaching operations, enabling freedom of maneuver during combat operations.

“We do this to ensure that our infantry brothers and sisters can close with and destroy the enemy,” Taylor said.

Col. Christopher McLaud, commander of the 56th MBCT, said the activation represents more than the establishment of a new unit.

“An activation ceremony is more than the establishment of another unit on an organizational chart,” McLaud said.“It is the beginning of a legacy.”

McLaud challenged the company’s leaders to build a culture founded on discipline, trust and stewardship.

“Set high standards, enforce discipline with fairness, develop your junior leaders and never lose sight of your obligation to take care of Soldiers and their families,” McLaud said.

Taylor said the company is scheduled to transition Oct. 1 to the 856th Combat Engineer Company – Mobile under the 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade but emphasized that the organization’s purpose will remain unchanged.

“No matter what brigade patch is on our shoulders, no matter what battalion headquarters we report to, our mission remains exactly the same. We train to absolute lethality. We take care of one another. And we accomplish every mission to the highest standard, without excuse,” Taylor said.