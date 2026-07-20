Utah Soldier advances to the Army Best Squad Competition

Photo By Staff Sgt. Alejandro Lucero | Spc. Caden Leonard, a motor transport operator with the 65th Field Artillery Brigade, Utah Army National Guard, makes his way to perform an initial weapons qualification while competing in the Army National Guard National Best Warrior Competition 2026 on Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Florida, July 11, 2026. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and Non-Commissioned Officers in the U.S. to compete in the Army Best Squad Competition. (Utah National Guard photo taken by Staff Sgt. Alejandro Lucero) see less | View Image Page

CAMP BLANDING, Fla. – In the deep south, where gators roam and hurricanes thrive, there was a different force wreaking havoc in Florida as Utah Army National Guard Spc. Caden Leonard, a motor transport operator assigned to the 65th Field Artillery Brigade, earned a spot in the Best Squad Competition after advancing through his unit, brigade, state, region and national competitions.

The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and noncommissioned officers in the country to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition.

“This is the best of the best,” Leonard said before the competition. “I know it’s gonna be more physically and mentally demanding.”

In addition to competing for the title and a spot on the “Best Squad”, Leonard earned a gold-level rating in the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge and a gold-level rating in the Schützenschnur badge, a physical test in which 50 percent of the military participants who attempt fail.

During the National Best Warrior Competition, numerous events were held each day, with early wake-ups and late nights. “Even on day one, where we haven’t even really begun the real competition, we’ve had a physical portion with our night swim and then a memory test,” Leonard explained.

Some of the events at the competition included marksmanship tests, helicopter casting operations, land navigation, a ruck march, obstacle courses, calling for mortar fire, throwing hand grenades and the combat water survival test.

Leonard had to earn the right to be considered among the best. The grueling 12-mile ruck began at four in the morning; and despite sustaining an injury early on, Leonard pushed through and finished in second place. “Specialist Leonard has so much grit so much determination, just a great young man and it’s impressive to watch him go through these events,” said the senior enlisted leader of the Utah National Guard, Command Sgt. Maj. Spencer Nielsen of Leonard, “even more impressive to get to know him as a person, as a young man, he just never quits”.

Leonard’s accomplishments are no small feat — nearly 325,000 Army National Guard soldiers serve across more than 2,400 communities in 54 states and territories, and only five made it to the best squad. For the Utah National Guard, Leonard represents the latest in a long line of competition winners. The Utah National Guard has had a Soldier or noncommissioned officer compete in the nationals for the last five years straight, including the 2025 noncommissioned officer of the year.

“There aren’t many states that can claim the track record we have,” said Master Sgt. Cole Christensen, the Utah National Guard Best Warrior Competition noncommissioned officer in charge on Utah’s strength in the competition.

“I’m super proud of every soldier in the Utah National Guard; it’s a reflection of the competence and commitment that all of our units have produced great service members,” added Nielsen.

In order to reach Florida, Leonard first had to compete in Utah and New Mexico. Following his win in Utah, Leonard immediately pushed full throttle into the Region VII competition in Santa Fe in April. The regional competition also featured the eventual 2026 Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, Sgt. Michael Fouts of the Arizona National Guard. Fouts had previously trained alongside Utah National Guard Sgt. Luke Cloward, the 2025 Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. Throughout the competition Fouts and Leonard were seen coaching each other. “Utah and Arizona have been getting along great because we had the ability to train up a little beforehand. I had his phone number through Sergeant Cloward, who won last year,” said Leonard on his relationship with Fouts and himself, taking on the torch of Region Seven’s legacy.

As the Utah National Guard Best Warrior Competition noncommissioned officer in charge, Christensen witnessed every step of Spc. Caden Leonard’s journey to the national stage.

“I wasn’t surprised at all—even before the state competition started,” Christensen said. “I could name three or four Soldiers who stood out immediately, and Leonard was one of them.”

After Leonard was announced as Utah’s representative for the Army National Guard Best Squad Competition, Christensen reflected on the importance of carrying the experience forward. During the awards ceremony, Director of the Army National Guard Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs emphasized the importance of "paying it forward," a message that resonated with Christensen.

“I hope he looks back on this with pride, and I hope he pays it forward,” Christensen said. “I know he’s going to go back to his unit, his squad and his team, and apply the lessons he’s learned throughout this competition.” As Leonard prepares for the Army National Guard Best Squad Competition in September at Fort Benning, Georgia, he has already embraced that mindset by encouraging future competitors.

“The best advice I can give is to take it one event at a time,” Leonard said. “Focus on what's in front of you, do your best, and keep moving forward.”