Navy Ships Complete First-of-a-Kind Exercise Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Stout (DDG 55) and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) completed Limited Integrated Training Exercise (LITEX) July 28.



Led by Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4 and their Navy Reserve component, LITEX is designed to rapidly prepare and certify naval forces for deployment in response to emerging operational requirements.



“This exercise is adapted to the current dynamic security environment and ensures that deploying units are ready for integrated naval operations where they are needed most,” said Capt. Andrew Bates, Chief of Staff of CSG-4. “This was a tremendous opportunity for the CSG-4 staff and all our supporting organizations to present a realistic and relevant training environment that prepares the Stout and Jason Dunham crews to operate in the most challenging conditions.”



As an agile training model, the exercise utilizes a blend of live, virtual and constructive (LVC) methodologies to deliver realistic scenarios aligned with modern operational environments and emerging threats. Training Support Vessel Squadron (TSVRON) 4, a component command of CSG 4, drives these LVC capabilities at sea for naval and joint forces. Active duty, Navy Reserve and civilian personnel support this complex, integrated training, delivering the specialized manpower and expertise required to run the advanced simulations.



"Our Reserve Sailors are a critical part of the 'Total Force' that delivers this high-end training,” said Capt. Christian Byers, commanding officer, Navy Reserve CSG-4 HQ. “They help forge a warfighting edge, ensuring our crews are not just certified, but are trained, lethal and ready to confront any adversary."



The accelerated path to certification ensures that the Stout and Jason Dunham are fully prepared for their missions. While the training is accelerated, the crews must still meet the highest standards of readiness.



“Jason Dunham demonstrated our sustained lethality and self-sufficiency over the course of a robust LITEX,” said Cmdr. Andrew Marsh, commanding officer of the Jason Dunham. “Spanning 15 days of training and hundreds of miles sailed, we validated our status as a combat ready warship always prepared for tasking.”



Marsh acknowledged the challenge of preparing his crew for future operations.



“Focusing this team on readiness for the task before them, and not being satisfied with resting on the achievements of the past, remains our north star.” said Marsh. “Sustaining confidence in our own resilience to overcome adversity, while remaining humble enough to always be improving, remains the best path to combat readiness.”



This high level of preparation showcases the Navy’s ability to generate and deploy combat-credible forces prepared for high-end operations worldwide.



"I am incredibly proud of the resilience and tactical proficiency our Sailors demonstrated throughout LITEX," said Cmdr. Kevin Taylor, commanding officer of the USS Stout. "The rapid-fire, complex scenarios designed by CSG-4 tested every aspect of our warfighting capabilities. This exercise proved that the Stout crew is highly trained, lethal, and ready to execute our mission anywhere in the world, whether independently or integrated with our joint forces."



Both the Stout and Jason Dunham are multi-mission ships with air warfare, undersea warfare, naval surface fire support, and surface warfare capabilities. Their rapid training cycle demonstrates the power and flexibility of independently deploying naval assets.



CSG 4 trains and delivers combat–ready naval forces to Commander, Task Force 80 and U.S. Fleet Forces Command, which are capable of conducting full-spectrum integrated maritime, joint, and combined operations in support of U.S. national interests. CSG 4 includes subordinate commands Expeditionary Warfare Training Group, Atlantic (EWTGLANT); Tactical Training Group, Atlantic (TACTRAGRULANT) and TSVRON-4.