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    I Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Zalette Mendez

    I Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Zalette Mendez

    Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospital Corpsman Third Class Zalette Mendez serves on the Readiness Team at Navy...... read more read more

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    I Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Zalette Mendez
    A corpsman serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point is part of a team integral to the medical readiness of multiple organizations and units headquartered at the base.

    Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Zalette Mendez serves as an aerospace medical technician in the Readiness Department at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point where she was recently awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for her contributions at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Meridian, Mississippi.

    “It’s keeping up with the constant changes to Navy and Marine Corps instructions and policies,” said the Hawthorne, New Jersey, native when asked about what she finds most challenging. “Readiness Department is always adapting to better support our units.”

    Mendez and her team conduct flight physicals, separations, periodic health assessments, hearing tests, vision exams and other screenings for active-duty service members stationed at MCAS Cherry Point. The tests and evaluations ensure fitness for duty and deployability to training and overseas operations.

    “Having a hard-working team in the Readiness Department [is what I enjoy most],” said Mendez. “Everyone is willing to support one another and that creates a positive work environment. We are able to accomplish a lot every day.”

    Navy Medicine’s 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 08:30
    Story ID: 570969
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: HAWTHORNE, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Zalette Mendez, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    I Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Zalette Mendez
    I Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Zalette Mendez

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    Navymedicine, navy medicine, cherry point

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