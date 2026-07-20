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    U.S., Saudi Forces Strike Iran-Backed Terrorist Sites in Iraq

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S., Saudi Forces Strike Iran-Backed Terrorist Sites in Iraq

    TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Central Command and the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces conducted precision strikes in Iraq, July 28, against Iran-aligned terrorists that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) directed to attack U.S. forces and Saudi energy infrastructure.

    U.S. and Saudi fighter aircraft struck multiple terrorist logistics and weapons sites across eastern Iraq in a strong response to over 30 IRGC-directed aerial drone attacks in the last 72 hours.

    The unwarranted attacks against U.S. forces were not successful.

    From February through April 2026, there were more than 600 attempted attacks on U.S. citizens and facilities by Iran-aligned terrorist militias in Iraq.

    The IRGC and its terrorist proxies must cease these attacks to avoid further U.S. military response.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 20:23
    Story ID: 570951
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 160
    Downloads: 0

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