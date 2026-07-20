Ebbing Airman Makes History in 1N2 Tech School

Photo By Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class. Ty Bishop, a 123rd Intelligence Squadron Signals Intelligence analyst serving in the 188th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group, graduated from the 1N2X1 technical training at Goodfellow Air Force Base, San Angelo, Texas, on July 10, 2026. see less | View Image Page

EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ark. —For the first time in the Apprentice Electronic Signals Intelligence Analyst Course history, a local Airman graduated with a perfect score.

Airman 1st Class. Ty Bishop, a 123rd Intelligence Squadron Signals Intelligence analyst serving in the 188th Intelligence,Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group, graduated from the 1N2X1 technical training at Goodfellow Air Force Base, San Angelo, Texas, on July 10, 2026.

Upon graduating, Bishop was awarded the Top Graduate honors and was recognized by the 316th Training Squadron Commander, Lt. Col. Bryanna McQueen, with the Air Education and Training Command (AETC) Commander’s Award and a coin for completing the course with a history breaking 100 percent average score.

“As one of the most technically complex and challenging courses in the Department of War, getting a 100% on the curriculum is highly commendable, requiring a mastery of the subject matter through dedicated focus and an exceptionally keen attention to detail,” said Capt. Dennis Tyukayev, the flight commander at the 316th Training Squadron. "A1C Bishop did an extraordinary job in focusing on all aspects of the curriculum.”

Classroom sizes in the course are small, with active duty, Reserve and Guard members training together. During the three-month course, students learn how to extract, analyze and identify specific information and communications from electromagnetic emissions.

“My tech school experience was incredibly positive,”said Bishop. “The cooperative environment with my peers was crucial. Leading reviews and teaching course material to my classmates is what truly cemented those concepts in my memory.”

After graduation, Bishop returned to Ebbing to complete his Mission Essential Training (MEST) and begin putting his newly developed skills to work for the 188thISRG mission.

“A1C Bishop’s work ethic and attention to detail are truly outstanding,” said Col. Paul Needham, the 188thISRG commander. “He truly sets the standard. What really blows me away is that he just graduated 1N2X1 technical school with 100%, something that’s never been done before. That kind of drive doesn’t just reflect on him; it reflects the excellence we all strive for across the entire 188thISRG. I am very proud of him.”