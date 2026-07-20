MCPON Visits Naval Station Great Lakes, Reinforcing the Foundation of Naval Service

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Anna Van Nuys | Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) John Perryman visited with Sailors at the Navy Reserve Center Great Lakes, July 27, 2026. MCPON Perryman visited Naval Station Great Lakes in a fleet engagement designed to support the Department of War’s focus on readiness, lethality, and warfighting. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communications Specialist Anna E. Van Nuys) see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES, Ill. – Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman concluded a visit to Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes July 27, where he met with installation leadership, Navy Reserve leaders and future officers participating in Naval Service Training Command's New Student Indoctrination (NSI) program to gain firsthand insight into how the Navy establishes the foundation for its next generation of warfighters. The visit highlighted the critical role accession training plays in preparing Sailors and future officers for the demands of naval service.

"Every Sailor's journey starts with a foundation," said Perryman. "Whether they're standing on the grinder at Recruit Training Command or beginning New Student Indoctrination on the path to becoming a naval officer, this is where we begin building competence, character and confidence. It's important for me to see firsthand the caliber of tomorrow's leaders and the incredible work being done to prepare them for the Fleet."

While RTC transforms civilians into Sailors and NSI introduces future officers to military service, both organizations share a common purpose: preparing the next generation of leaders to report to the Fleet ready to contribute from day one.

For Perryman, that preparation extends well beyond learning procedures or completing a training pipeline. It begins by instilling the values and habits that define the profession of arms. Throughout the visit, he emphasized that Navy standards, physical readiness, military bearing, technicalcompetenceand character are not separate requirements,they are the foundation upon which trust is earned, teams are built and readiness begins. Together, they prepare Sailors and future officers to perform when it matters most.

Perryman also met with leaders across Naval Station Great Lakes to better understand the installation's mission and the programs supporting Sailors as they transition from training to operational service. The visit included discussions on future barracks development, giving Perryman an opportunity to better understand ongoing efforts to improve the living conditions and daily experience of Sailors assigned to the installation. He also met with members of the installation's emergency services team to gain insight into the capabilities and partnerships that help ensure the safety and security of the Great Lakes community.

The visit concluded with a tour of Navy Reserve Center Great Lakes, where Perryman met with leaders to discuss the Reserve force's role in delivering trained, ready Sailors in support of Fleet operations. The discussion reinforced the Reserve Component's essential contribution to the Total Force and the importance ofmaintaininga ready Navy across the Active and Reserve components.

For Perryman, the visit reinforced a simple truth: the strength of the Fleet is built long before a Sailor reports to a ship,squadronor expeditionary command. It begins with a commitment tohigh standards, disciplined preparation and a culture of professionalism that carries throughout a career.