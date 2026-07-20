3rd Recruiting Brigade announces "First Sergeant of the Year" winner

FORT KNOX, Ky. - The final mile of a military ruck march tests mental willpower as much as physical strength. For U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Aaron Holmes, the exhaustion of the grueling event was real until he spotted a familiar uniform ahead: Staff Sgt. Grant, a soldier he had previously led.



"Reaching him, we locked in, pushed through those last painful yards, and crossed the finish line side-by-side," Holmes said. "It was the perfect testament to the enduring bond between a first sergeant and their soldiers."



That lead-from-the-front dedication propelled Holmes, commander of the South Bend Army Recruiting Company, to be named "First Sergeant of the Year" by the Third Recruiting Brigade on July 15.



Representing the Chicago Recruiting Battalion, Holmes competed against top recruiting company first sergeants nominated by their respective battalions. The rigorous competition was judged by a panel of senior enlisted leaders from the brigade’s eight battalions and was led by Brigade Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Schwartz.



"3rd Recruiting Brigade recently conducted our FY26 Annual Awards Board. It was another outstanding showing from the noncommissioned officers who represented their battalions," Schwartz said. "These leaders endured the Kentucky summer while completing an Army Fitness Test and conquering the famed Misery Hill ruck march at Fort Knox. Their professionalism, grit, and commitment to excellence were on full display."



To claim the title, Holmes navigated a comprehensive evaluation of uniform wear, physical standards, situational interviews, and a technical knowledge board. For those who have watched him transform underperforming stations, his victory came as no surprise.



A native of Houston, Texas, Holmes enlisted at age 25 as a military police soldier. He quickly built a reputation as a hands-on leader during assignments in Germany, North Carolina, and South Korea, and was later hand-selected as the garrison operations noncommissioned officer in charge at Fort Lee, Virginia.



Seeking stability for his wife of 17 years and their children, Holmes reclassified as a career recruiter. During his first recruiting tour in Baltimore, he discovered the human impact of the mission.



"We weren't just putting people in boots — we were fundamentally changing lives for the better," Holmes said.



Throughout his recruiting career, Holmes developed an ability to revitalize underperforming units. As a station commander and later first sergeant in Marion, Ohio, he turned a struggling company into a battalion top-10 unit. He repeated the feat at the South Bend Army Recruiting Company, elevating it from 22nd to the brigade’s top 10 during his first year.



He attributes this operational success to mutual accountability rather than micromanaging metrics.



"Excellent leadership in modern recruiting means understanding the commander's intent and then having the adaptability to meet our soldiers exactly where they are," Holmes said.



Maintaining this level of performance demands significant personal sacrifice. Holmes often rises before the sun to conduct physical training alongside his recruiters, with his workdays frequently extending late into the night.



"As a first sergeant, there is no such thing as balance; there is only sacrifice," Holmes said, crediting his company-level team for holding the line while he competed.



Upon finishing the board, Holmes' first call was to his wife. He emphasized that reaching this level of career achievement was only possible because of the unwavering support of his family and his team.



When asked what he loves about his job that civilians or even other soldiers might not understand, Holmes pointed to the unique nature of the recruiting mission.



"What people outside of our world might not understand is that the most intense competition in recruiting isn't with other people—it’s with yourself. I absolutely love that there is no ceiling in this organization. Every single morning, you wake up competing against the version of yourself from yesterday, last week, or last month."



He added: "It’s a constant, daily drive to be a better leader, a better Soldier, and a better person. That continuous push to break through your own limits and reach the next level is incredibly fulfilling. It keeps you hungry, it keeps you humble, and it ensures you are always giving your absolute best to the Soldiers who look up to you."



As the brigade’s top first sergeant, Holmes plans to keep leading from the front line.



"My goal is to remain a deeply present leader — the kind of first sergeant who is in the trenches with my team, not just managing from afar," Holmes said. "The legacy I want to leave behind is a culture of excellence, resilience, and mutual trust."



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NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2026 Date Posted: 07.28.2026 17:26 Story ID: 570921 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Hometown: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US Hometown: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US Hometown: SOUTH BEND, INDIANA, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Recruiting Brigade announces "First Sergeant of the Year" winner, by Keri Anne Smialek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.