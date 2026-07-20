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    Woodard assumes responsibility as Munson senior enlisted advisor

    Woodard assumes responsibility as Munson senior enlisted advisor

    Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Sgt. Maj. Devon Woodard accepts the unit’s colors from Munson Army Health Center...... read more read more

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2026

    Story by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Sgt. Maj. Devon S. Woodard assumed responsibility as senior enlisted advisor for Munson Army Health Center and U.S. Army Medical Department Activity–Fort Leavenworth from Sgt. Maj. Jason L. Trevino during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Frontier Conference Center July 24.

    Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, Munson director and MEDDAC–Fort Leavenworth commander, presided over the ceremony.

    The passing of the organizational colors symbolized Trevino’s relinquishment of responsibility and Woodard’s acceptance of responsibility for the organization’s enlisted Soldiers and staff.

    “Sgt. Maj. Trevino’s steady leadership and commitment to our Soldiers, staff and beneficiaries made a lasting impact on this organization,” Walker said. “He consistently placed people and mission first, and Munson is stronger because of his service.”

    As senior enlisted advisor, Woodard will advise the director on matters involving readiness, training, professional development, standards and quality of life.

    “I am honored to join this exceptional team and accept the responsibility that comes with serving as its senior enlisted advisor,” Woodard said. “I look forward to listening, learning and working alongside our Soldiers and civilian professionals as we support readiness and provide outstanding care to the Fort Leavenworth community.”

    Woodard, a native of Augusta, Georgia, enlisted in the Army in 2006 and trained as a biomedical equipment specialist. His assignments have included military medical organizations in the United States and South Korea, as well as one deployment in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. His most recent assignment was as a student in Sergeants Major Academy Class 76.

    Woodard is also a member of the Order of Military Medical Merit.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 15:59
    Story ID: 570911
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Woodard assumes responsibility as Munson senior enlisted advisor, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Woodard assumes responsibility as Munson senior enlisted advisor
    Woodard assumes responsibility as Munson senior enlisted advisor

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    Fort Leavenworth
    Kansas
    Army Medicine
    Healthcare Administrator
    Munson Army Health Center
    Defense Health Agency (DHA)

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