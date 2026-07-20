Fort Lee children build confidence & friendships through Runners Camp

Photo By Ericka Gillespie | The sounds of cheering teammates, encouraging coaches and running feet filled the track this week as military children spent their summer making new friends, learning track and field events and building confidence during Runners Camp July 27-31. Hosted by the Fort Lee Religious Support Office in partnership with Runners Camp International, the weeklong camp welcomed 64 children ages six to 12, along with teen volunteers ages 13 to 18 who returned to mentor the next generation of campers. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Ericka Gillespie | The sounds of cheering teammates, encouraging coaches and running feet filled the...... read more read more

FORT LEE, Va.— The sounds of cheering teammates, encouraging coaches and running feet filled the track this week as military children spent their summer making new friends, learning track and field events and building confidence during Runners Camp July 27-31.

Hosted by the Fort Lee Religious Support Office in partnership with Runners Camp International, the weeklong camp welcomed 64 children ages six to 12, along with teen volunteers ages 13 to 18 who returned to mentor the next generation of campers.

Each day, children rotate through two track and field events, participate in team-building games and enjoy a snack while learning athletic fundamentals in a fun and encouraging environment. Throughout the week, campers receive instruction in sprinting, distance running, hurdles, discus, high jump, javelin, long jump and shot put before choosing their favorite events to compete in during Friday’s track meet.

“This is the best camp around,” said Rob Craig, Runners Camp director. “I’ve been doing it for 28 years, and this is one of seven camps I’ll lead this summer. Kids come through the camp, and when they’re old enough, they can’t wait to come back and volunteer.”

Craig founded Runners Camp 28 years ago in Wake Forest, North Carolina, while serving as a pastor. What began as a church ministry introducing children to track and field has grown into Runners Camp International, reaching communities across the United States and abroad, including Uganda, Kenya, Morocco, Canada and Portugal.

This year marks the fourth year the camp has been held at Fort Lee.

For many families, the camp is about much more than learning how to run faster or jump higher. It provides children with opportunities to try new activities, encourage one another and build friendships that often continue long after the week ends.

“We begin every day with a Bible lesson and incorporate what they’re learning into the events,” said Jonathan Yost, Fort Lee director of religious education. “It’s a track and field camp that also allows us to share the Gospel message while helping children build confidence, friendships and character.”

The camp has also become a place where former campers return to give back. Many of the teenage volunteers first attended as children and now spend their summers encouraging younger participants, demonstrating events and helping create the welcoming atmosphere they once experienced themselves.

Volunteer Dawn Maldonado has watched that tradition come full circle. Her daughter attended the camp during its first year at Fort Lee and now returns each summer as a volunteer.

“The older kids really get into it, and by Friday they don’t want it to end,” Maldonado said. “It introduces children to events they may never have experienced before and gives them confidence to try something new. When they watch the Olympics later, they can say, ‘I’ve done that.’”

Maldonado said the camp also brings together children from active-duty families, visiting relatives and Fort Lee’s chapel community, creating friendships that often extend beyond the week’s activities.

The week concludes Friday with a track meet, where families gather to cheer on campers as they compete in two running events and two field events of their choosing. The celebration continues afterward with dinner at Memorial Chapel, where families can learn more about chapel ministries and programs available throughout the year.

Now in its fourth year at Fort Lee, Runners Camp continues to provide military children with a place to stay active, discover new interests, encourage one another and create lasting memories during their summer break.