PRESS RELEASE: CCAD’s 8th Sergeant Major

Photo By Ervey Martinez | Sgt. Maj. Jeremy J. Bucholtz, has officially reported for duty.... read more read more

Corpus Christi Army Depot, Texas – Corpus Christi Army Depot is proud to announce the arrival of Sgt. Maj. Jeremy J. Bucholtz, who has officially reported for duty as the depot’s 8th sergeant major.

“I will make a simple commitment to this team: I will listen, learn, and lead with humility, integrity and purpose,” Bucholtz said. “Together, we will continue building upon the incredible legacy of Corpus Christi Army Depot.”

Bucholtz brings extensive operational and organizational experience to the installation, drawing from a variety of aviation and enlisted leadership roles throughout the U.S. Army. As the depot’s senior enlisted leader, he serves as the principal advisor to the CCAD commander, Col. Kevin J. Consedine, on all matters concerning the workforce, operational readiness, and mission execution.

Col. Consedine and Sgt. Maj. Bucholtz previously served together in the same battalion in Iraq. Reflecting on their shared history and Bucholtz’s leadership, Col. Consedine said, “I know firsthand the leader you are, and I have every confidence you will continue building upon the foundation laid by your predecessors.”

Bucholtz’s first week will focus on meeting with executive leadership and formally introducing himself to directors, division chiefs, and the civilian and military workforce. During this integration phase, he will synchronize with the commander’s intent, establish an operational rhythm within the headquarters, and begin assessing the depot’s training, readiness objectives, teamwork, and communication flows.

“No individual section or directorate succeeds alone,” Bucholtz said. “The challenges facing our Army require collaboration, communication, and a shared commitment.”

For additional information or media access requests, please contact the Corpus Christi Army Depot Public Affairs Office at usarmy.corpuschristi.usamc.mbx.pao@army.mil.