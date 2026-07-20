‘Vigilance is our strongest shield:’ U.S. Army Antiterrorism Awareness Month 2026

Courtesy Photo | This graphic highlights the planned observance by the U.S. Army for August 2026 as Antiterrorism Awareness Month. (U.S. Army Graphic Illustration.) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | This graphic highlights the planned observance by the U.S. Army for August 2026 as...... read more read more

In an era of dynamic and rapidly evolving global threats, security is not just a physical barrier; it is a daily, active mindset.

To reinforce this critical posture across the force, the Headquarters, Department of the Army, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7 has officially designatedAugust 2026 as Antiterrorism Awareness Month.

This annual observance serves as a vital call to action, reminding us that the safety of our installations, critical resources, and personnel relies fundamentally on the proactive awareness of every individual within the Army enterprise.

Antiterrorism is not solely the domain of military police or intelligence personnel — it is a collective responsibility. The Army’s educational efforts throughout August are designed for a broad audience, encompassing active duty, Reserve and retired Soldiers, Department of War civilians, family members, and Army contractors.

Achieving the mission’s end state requires every member of this extended community to understand key antiterrorism concepts, their individual roles, protection measures, and the proper procedures for reporting suspicious activity. Furthermore, strengthening integrated partnerships with local, state and federal authorities remains a cornerstone of the Army’s strategy to thwart terrorist activities nationwide.

Core intent: Detection, prevention

The primary purpose of Antiterrorism Awareness Month is to instill an Army-wide culture of heightened vigilance. By educating our community on how to detect and deter terrorist and violent extremist activities, we build the advanced warning network necessary to defend against a full spectrum of adversary tactics.

The objective is clear and critical: prevent attacks before they happen and protect the Army's most valuable assets — its people and its mission-critical resources.

Actionable steps: Training, community vigilance Fort McCoy will conduct antiterrorism training, education and awareness throughout the month of August 2026. To achieve these goals, the Army emphasizes several critical areas of focus and action:

· Antiterrorism Level 1 Awareness Training:This foundational training equips personnel with the knowledge to identify potentialinsider threatsand outlines the life-saving procedures required to surviveactive-shooter threats. Completing and internalizing this training is vital to maintaining a ready and responsive posture.

· Promoting community vigilance:We rely heavily on established reporting channels such asiWATCH ArmyandiSALUTE. The core message of this campaign is simple:Don’t Be a Bystander. If you observe suspicious activity, report it immediately to the proper authorities.

· Preparedness and prevention:True awareness extends to general crime prevention and the development ofindividual emergency response plans. Knowing exactly how you and your family will react and communicate during a crisis significantly mitigates risk.

This year’s campaign materials, to include the Fort McCoy Suspicious Activity Report, are provided via SharePoint. Contact your organization’s antiterrorism representative for the link.

Way forward

As we observe Antiterrorism Awareness Month this August, we must remember that complacency is our greatest vulnerability. Whether you are a Soldier deployed forward, a civilian working in the cantonment area, or a family member living on the installation, your situational awareness is a critical component of our national defense.

Stay alert, understand your surroundings, and if you see something suspicious, say something. Vigilance is our strongest shield.

For more information about Antiterrorism Awareness Month, Antiterrorism Awareness Training, U.S. Army iWATCH, or other antiterrorism-related issues, call the Installation Antiterrorism Office at 502-898-4719/4504.

(Article prepared by the Installation Antiterrorism Office.)