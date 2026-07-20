33d Cyberspace Operations Squadron opens new location on Ramstein Air Base Your browser does not support the audio element.

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - The 33d Cyberspace Operations Squadron established Operating Location Echo on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2026.



The establishment of OL-E at Ramstein marks the seventh operational footprint for the 33d COS.



With operating locations worldwide, the new location expands the squadron’s global presence and reinforces the Air Force’s commitment to strengthening its cyber defenses and optimizing its defensive workforce.



“The activation of OL-E in Ramstein is a critical step in our effort to provide persistent, proactive defense for the Department of the Air Force Information Network,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kenneth Sturgis, 33d COS commander. “Placing our expert operators forward allows us to defend the network at the point of need, ensuring mission assurance for our warfighters and partners in an increasingly contested cyberspace domain.”



OL-E’s mission is to perform advanced Enterprise Security Operations Center functions, rapidly adapting cyber defense operations to address theater-specific threats and host nation regulations.



The strategic geographical positioning of OL-E will help mitigate complex cyber threats during crises while strengthening collaboration and information sharing with key regional partners.



“Our Cyber warfare operators bring a highly specialized, technical skill set that is absolutely essential for the Department of the Air Force Information Network,” said Chief Master Sgt. Philip Ballenger, 33d COS senior enlisted leader. “Having these elite Airmen positioned forward at the tactical edge ensures we have the precise talent and hands-on expertise required to actively hunt and neutralize advanced threats in real-time.”