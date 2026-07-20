DEVCOM hosts Singapore Army general, promotes international research collaboration

Courtesy Photo | Brigadier General Wong Shi Ming (7th from the left) from the Singapore Army met with Army senior leaders, including DEVCOM Commanding General Brigadier General Robert Born (8th from the left) and ARL Acting Director Kim Ploskonka (3rd from the right), at DEVCOM Headquarters to discuss international science and technology collaboration. (U.S. Army photo by Gregory Newswanger) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Brigadier General Wong Shi Ming (7th from the left) from the Singapore Army met with...... read more read more

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – Leadership from the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, explored opportunities for continued science and technology collaboration between the United States and Singapore with the Chief of Staff of the Singapore Army’s General Staff, Brigadier General Wong Shi Ming’s recent visit to Aberdeen Proving Ground.

Hosted by DEVCOM Headquarters, the international visit showcased the capabilities of DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory and the DEVCOM centers and highlighted the strategic benefits of partnering with the Army’s foremost science and technology experts.

“Our visit to U.S. Army DEVCOM has reaffirmed the value of collaboration in addressing future operational challenges,” Wong said. “We look forward to strengthening our partnership by advancing interoperability through professional exchanges and experimentation, while continuing to deepen the enduring relationship between our two armies.”

Scientific partnerships between the U.S. Army and the Singapore Army enable both parties to make more rapid progress in emerging technology areas of mutual interest, such as the cooperative behavior of autonomous robotic platforms.

During the visit, ARL senior leaders demonstrated the successful results of their ongoing research initiative between the laboratory and the Singapore Army that investigates how unmanned aerial and ground vehicle systems might perform actions as a coordinated team to gather data in a dangerous and unpredictable environment.

The joint research project, which is taking place at ARL’s Robotics Research Collaboration Campus, or R2C2, explores the capabilities of autonomous systems and artificial intelligence technologies that are relevant to humanitarian assistance and disaster response efforts.

This collaborative effort captures how ARL’s unique expertise in fundamental research and its access to world-class experimentation facilities can advance the future operational goals of the Army and its international partners.

“Joint technical exchanges with Singapore have addressed interoperability considerations and multi-disciplinary challenges in autonomous systems technologies,” said Dr. Rajneesh Singh, the associate division chief for ARL’s Information, Autonomy and Teaming Sciences Division. “The resulting tools and methodologies are the enduring deliverables of this collaboration and will serve as resources for future research.”

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DEVCOM ARL is the Army’s sole fundamental research laboratory serving as the nexus of science between the military, academia and industry. Operating under the U.S. Army Futures and Concepts Command and the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command, ARL executes globally recognized research to accelerate delivery of war-winning, disruptive technologies for tomorrow’s Army.

For information, visit theArmy Research Laboratory website.