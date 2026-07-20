Multi-Domain Command - Europe launches Cold Raptor balloon training in Poland

Photo By Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon | Multi-Domain Command - Europe Soldiers launch Micro High-Altitude Balloons (HABs) during a training event in Powidz, Poland in late July. The exercise validates procedures for launching, monitoring, controlling, and recovering high-altitude platforms while evaluating experimental payloads and operational concepts in a realistic operating environment. (US Army Photo by Sergeant First Class Rajheem A. Dixon) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany — U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Multi-Domain Command – Europe will conduct a Micro High-Altitude Balloon (Micro-HAB) training event in Poland in July 2026, supporting deterrence and readiness along NATO's eastern flank.

The training event will launch from Powidz, Poland, and conclude with recovery operations near Ustka, Poland. Throughout the activity, Soldiers will validate procedures for launching, monitoring, controlling, and recovering high-altitude platforms while evaluating experimental payloads and operational concepts in a realistic operating environment.

Operating in the stratosphere at altitudes between approximately 60,000 and 70,000 feet (approximately between 18,300 and 21,400 meters), Micro-HABs provide opportunities to test sensing and communications technologies that may enhance operational awareness and support future multi-domain operations.

The event supports the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative (EFDI), a multinational effort that strengthens deterrence and collective defense through innovation, interoperability, and the integration of emerging technologies. Experimentation with capabilities such as Micro-HABs helps commanders better understand the operational environment while informing future concepts that support NATO’s regional defense plans.

Poland remains one of the United States’ closest Allies and plays a critical role in strengthening security and stability across NATO’s eastern flank. Training activities such as this demonstrate the strong defense partnership between the United States and Poland while contributing to the Alliance’s collective readiness.

“The Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative operationalizes all-domain deterrence for NATO through data-enabled posture that harness the changes in the character of war,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, Commanding General of Multi-Domain Command – Europe. “Experimentation with emerging technologies allows us to better understand the operational environment, refine how we integrate capabilities across domains, and strengthen our ability to deter aggression alongside our NATO Allies. Events like this help ensure we remain ready, adaptive, and capable in an increasingly complex security environment.”

By conducting experimentation transparently and in coordination with Polish authorities, the United States demonstrates its commitment to responsible innovation, strong Allied partnerships, and collective security throughout the Euro-Atlantic region.

The lessons learned during this event will contribute to ongoing Army Transformation efforts and help ensure U.S. and Allied forces remain prepared for future operational challenges.