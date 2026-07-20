Carrying the Signal Forward: 25 Years of the Communications Systems Warfare Officer Community Your browser does not support the audio element.

On July 25, 2026, the U.S. Navy’s Communications Systems Warfare Officer (CSWO) community will officially commemorate 25 years of dedicated service to the fleet. Originating as the Information Professional community, this milestone marks far more than a simple calendar anniversary. It represents a legacy of rapid innovation, operational excellence, and the enduring spirit of warfighters who continuously evolve and adapt communications systems to secure decision superiority in an increasingly complex and contested global battlespace.



The pursuit of technological superiority has always shaped naval warfare. During the American Revolution, Sgt. Ezra Lee piloted the Turtle, the world's first combat submarine, in a daring attempt to disrupt British dominance. While that specific tactical mission did not achieve its immediate objective, the effort demonstrated a profound willingness to challenge convention through creative thinking and bold technology. More than 250 years later, that identical pioneering spirit defines the modern CSWO.



Today's operational environment is highly contested, distributed, and multi-domain. To prevail, naval forces must maneuver seamlessly across the electromagnetic spectrum and cyber, space, maritime, air, and undersea domains. The Navy’s transition from the Information Professional designation to Communications Systems Warfare Officer directly reflects this evolution. This change underscores the reality that communications systems are active warfighting capabilities. CSWOs integrate, defend, and maneuver the complex systems that link commanders, sensors and weapons systems globally to achieve combat effectiveness at the speed of relevance.



As the Navy advances key strategic initiatives like Project Overmatch and Distributed Maritime Operations, CSWOs are at the forefront of integrating next-generation technologies into fleet operations. These modern capabilities include artificial intelligence and machine learning to accelerate decision-making, alongside software-defined networking to dynamically route communications and data to ensure survivability. Additionally, low Earth orbit satellite constellations expand bandwidth and reduce latency to deliver decision-quality data to our Maritime Operations Centers and naval platforms.



These advancements produce resilient, self-healing networks capable of operating through denied, degraded or disrupted electromagnetic environments and ensuring fleet commanders maintain decisive command and control under the most demanding conditions.



While advanced technology provides the tools, the Navy's ultimate warfighting advantage remains its people. The success of the CSWO community is built upon highly trained officers, enlisted sailors, civilians, contractors, and industry partners who adapt to emerging threats. Continuous education, hands-on experimentation, and rapid operational feedback loops ensure that the fleet can employ these advanced capabilities effectively in real-world scenarios.



The transition to the CSWO designation honors the foundational legacy established over the past 25 years while positioning the community for the future fight. It solidifies a warfighting identity rooted in technical mastery, operational impact, and relentless innovation. At the intersection of heritage and technological transformation, today's CSWOs continue to carry the signal forward, ensuring the Navy remains dominant across every domain: connecting the fleet, accelerating decisions, and enabling the kill.