New Navy HAZMAT Tracking System Modernizes Operations, Bolsters Fleet Readiness Aboard 50 Ships

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaiah Goessl | 220426-N-TD381-1150 PACIFIC OCEAN (Apr. 26, 2022) – Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Gary Bryant, a native of Fresno, Calif., inventories hazmat in preparation for an off-loading in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) April 26. Vinson is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaiah B. Goessl) see less | View Image Page

Your browser does not support the audio element.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. - Information technology (IT) specialists from Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) have installed Hazardous Inventory Control System (HICS) 4 aboard 50 ships since January 2025, bolstering the fleet's operational readiness and ensuring Sailors are equipped with the Navy's premier hazardous material tracking capability.

"The HICS 4 update is a critical piece of the engine driving our warfighting advantage at sea," said Capt. Don McIntyre, commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC. "It eliminates the need for Sailors to maintain multiple legacy systems and enables our team of IT experts to deliver readiness at speed and scale."

The installations are part of an ongoing effort to sunset legacy systems and provide the fleet with a faster, more secure capability to inventory, issue, and track mission-essential hazardous materials at sea.

"The ongoing HICS 4 modernization effort is enabled by the collective expertise of NAVSUP BSC application developers, systems analysts, systems administrators, and on-site installation coordinators," said Matt Scheib, supervisory IT project manager at NAVSUP BSC. "Through close coordination with shipboard personnel, our multidisciplinary team executes successful installations, provides critical technical support, and ensures Sailors have a reliable hazardous material tracking capability."

HICS 4 is a web-based application that replicates data seamlessly between ship and shore, allowing shore-based logistics systems to update shipboard inventories as needed. Data can also be sent directly from NAVSUP BSC to ships via secure file transfer, eliminating the need to send physical media updates by mail.

Twenty-three of the 50 total installations have been completed since January 2026, including upgrades aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carriers USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) and USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70).

"For Sailors, it provides the right information at the right time, such as quantities of hazardous material, storage locations, expired materials, and usage history. It allows them to perform their duties while also supporting the ship's overall mission success," said Chloe Engelhardt, IT specialist and HICS system administrator at NAVSUP BSC.

Beyond individual usability, the system also consolidates enterprise-wide data.

"HICS 4 integrates enterprise data from the legacy system, Ships Hazardous Material List for Windows, and provides Safety Data Sheets in one system. This streamlines reporting and reduces the burden on Sailors, enhancing readiness and responsiveness," said Jamie Strine, IT specialist and HICS technical lead at NAVSUP BSC.

NAVSUP BSC personnel rapidly transition ships to the modernized system with minimal disruption to operational schedules through on-site installations, troubleshooting, and follow-on training.

Following installation, NAVSUP BSC provides real-time technical assistance to maintain application availability and cybersecurity, while maximizing operational efficiency and readiness for Sailors.

NAVSUP BSC is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP, and delivers IT and information management solutions with specific emphasis on logistics and financial-related products and services for the Navy, Department of War, other federal agencies, and international customers.

For more information about NAVSUP BSC, visit https://www.navsup.navy.mil/NAVSUP-Enterprise/NAVSUP-Business-Systems-Center/.