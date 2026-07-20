Munson Army Health Center Announces NCO and Soldier of the Year

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center Combat Medic Specialist Pfc. Harris Halverstadt swims a length across the pool at Fort Leavenworth’s Harney Gym during the Combat Water Survival event of the unit’s NCO and Soldier of the Year Competition July 15. The competition was administered and scored by Munson NCOs incorporating Army Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills, including land navigation, ruck march, marksmanship, and Tactical Combat Casualty Care required for Soldiers in medical military occupational specialties. Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Wilke. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas -- Munson Army Health Center recognized its top Non-Commissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year during an award ceremony at the health center, July 23.

Sgt. Alexander Shannon, assigned to the Department of Pathology (lab), and Pfc. Harris Halverstadt, assigned to the Department of Primary Care, were named NCO and Soldier of the Year, respectively.

Munson’s Medical Company Commander Capt. Nichalas Snyder presented each Soldier with an Army Commendation Medal during the ceremony. Officials from the Henry Leavenworth Chapter of the Association of the United States Army presented the Soldiers with a complimentary membership and a commemorative NCO Sword for their accomplishment.

"It’s always a great day to get out of the health center and back to the field, watching our Soldiers and NCOs push past their limits,” said 1st Sgt. Scott Munday, medical company senior enlisted leader. “Last week’s Soldier and NCO of the Year Competition was a testament to grit. Our competitors faced tough events, beat back fatigue, and kept their motivation high from first formation to the final event.”

The competition was administered and scored by Munson NCOs incorporating Army Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills, including land navigation, ruck march, marksmanship, and Tactical Combat Casualty Care required for Soldiers in medical military occupational specialties. Participants also completed an oral board and tested their skills in Combat Water Survival Training.

“The competition itself was very challenging, mostly mentally for me, with the physical challenges and the heat, it was pretty much just a battle within myself to keep pushing forward,” said Shannon.

Halverstadt agreed and said that he was honored to be selected.

“Our NCOs put together an amazing competition on post that challenged our competitors,” said Munday. “It was a close competition—every single competitor gave everything they had. I couldn't be prouder of the standard of excellence these leaders displayed. This is what right looks like."

Other competitors were Spc. Antonio Lopez, from Primary Care; and Spc. Jeremy Emberton from Lab.

Munson supports the medical readiness of service members from Fort Leavenworth-based units. Soldiers and federal civil service employees assigned to the health center provide primary and specialty care service to more than 13,000 enrolled beneficiaries.