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    Just Landed: July 2026 Newcomers

    908th Flying Training Wing Newcomers Graphic

    Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | The 908th Flying Training Wing Newcomers Graphic accompanies a monthly article...... read more read more

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2026

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.

    908th Maintenance Group:

    Airman 1st Class Yuridia Solano-Camacho – 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    908th Mission Support Group:

    Staff Sgt. Anthony Dehoyos – 908th Logistic Readiness Squadron

    Chief Master Sgt. Martin Spann – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron

    908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:

    Airman Basic Raby Palomino

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 16:42
    Story ID: 570826
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 38
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Just Landed: July 2026 Newcomers, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    908th Flying Training Wing Newcomers Graphic

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    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    newcomers
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