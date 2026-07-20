Just Landed: July 2026 Newcomers

The 908th Flying Training Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.
908th Maintenance Group:
Airman 1st Class Yuridia Solano-Camacho – 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
908th Mission Support Group:
Staff Sgt. Anthony Dehoyos – 908th Logistic Readiness Squadron
Chief Master Sgt. Martin Spann – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
Airman Basic Raby Palomino
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 16:42
|Story ID:
|570826
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|38
|Downloads:
|0
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