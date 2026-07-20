Space Launch Delta 45 welcomes new Command Senior Enlisted Leader

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Airmen and Guardians assigned to the Patrick Space Force Base Honor Guard present the colors at the Space Launch Delta 45 change of responsibility ceremony at Patrick SFB, Florida, July 27, 2026. The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard’s vision is to promote the Air Force mission, preserve their heritage and protect their standards and image. (U.S. Space Force photo by Noah Bachman) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Airmen and Guardians assigned to the Patrick Space Force Base Honor Guard present...... read more read more

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. — Space Launch Delta 45 held a change of responsibility ceremony at the Sharkatorium on July 27, 2026, officially transferring the responsibilities of SLD 45’s command senior enlisted leader from U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Charles Apodaca to U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Leomel Abueg.

The change of responsibility ceremony is a longstanding military tradition that symbolizes the formal transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from one senior enlisted leader to another, ensuring continuity of enlisted leadership in support of the mission.

The ceremony honored Apodaca's distinguished service and leadership while marking the beginning of Abueg's tenure as the senior enlisted advisor to the commander. As command senior enlisted leader, Abueg will advise the commander on matters affecting the readiness, development, welfare and quality of life of SLD 45’s enlisted Airmen and Guardians.

During the ceremony, leaders recognized Apodaca's commitment to the mission and the people of SLD 45. His leadership helped strengthen the enlisted force while supporting the Delta's mission of providing assured access to space through safe and reliable launch operations.

“Chief Apodaca has been an exceptional command senior enlisted leader whose dedication to our launch mission and unwavering commitment to our people have left a lasting impact on this installation”, said U.S. Space Force Col. Brian Chatman, SLD 45 commander. “We thank him for his outstanding service and wish him and his family continued success in Tampa.”

Abueg arrives at SLD 45 from Space Delta 2 at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. He brings years of enlisted leadership experience to the position, having entered the United States Air Force in 2004 and transferring into the United States Space Force in 2020, and will continue to champion the professional development, readiness and resilience of the Delta's enlisted force.

"I am honored and excited to step into the role of command senior enlisted leader for Space Launch Delta 45,” said Abueg. “I look forward to embracing the responsibility, leading with integrity and working alongside an exceptional team to make a meaningful impact, ensuring the vitality of national space priorities."

Welcome to the Space Coast, Chief Abueg!