Buckley Space Force Base and Aurora Leaders Strengthen Ties with Community Day

Photo By Senior Airman Joshua Hollis | Col. Eamon Murray, Space Base Delta 2 commander, center, poses for a group photo with Buckley SFB leadership and Aurora community leaders during the Buckley Regional Military Affairs Council Community Day on Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, July 23, 2026. The event strengthened ties between the installation and its surrounding communities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hollis) see less | View Image Page

BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- On July 23, 2026, Space Base Delta 2, in partnership with the Buckley Regional Military Affairs Council, hosted local civic and business leaders for the annual BRMAC Community Day, offering a firsthand, immersive look into the multi-domain joint missions executed daily across the installation.

Attendees were welcomed by Col. Eamon Murray, commander of Space Base Delta 2, before rotating through guided tours that showcased the installation’s critical role in national defense. The day’s events included static displays of Colorado Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, a tour of one of the iconic radomes, three military working dog demonstrations from the 460th Security Forces Squadron, and interactive overviews of Buckley’s advanced Counter-Small Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-sUAS) defense capabilities.

The event underscored the deep, symbiotic relationship between Buckley SFB and the surrounding Aurora community, which Murray highlighted in his opening remarks. “Engagements like today are how we bridge any gaps, stay aligned, and reinforce the vital bond between our military and the communities we serve and live among,” said Murray. “We want to show you not just what we do, but why your partnership is indispensable to our success. Our relationships fuel our collective readiness against the threats of today and tomorrow, and this community defines our strength.”

Buckley SFB remains a cornerstone of America’s missile warning architecture and a premier host platform for all six branches of the U.S. military and key international allies. The installation is situated within the Greater Buckley Region, which was recently designated a Great American Defense Community—a national honor recognizing the local community’s exceptional support for service members and their families. As a vital economic engine contributing an estimated $2.44 billion annually to Colorado’s economy, Buckley SFB hosts 117 tenant organizations, including the Colorado Air National Guard’s 140th Fighter Wing, the Army Aviation Support Facility, and the Aerospace Data Facility-Colorado.

The event successfully reinforced the strategic reality that strong, resilient communities are foundational to national security, allowing Buckley’s joint-force warfighters to execute their no-fail missions with the full support of the community they call home.