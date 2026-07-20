VA Clinic opens at Reynolds Army Health Clinic

FORT SILL, OK- Leaders from Fort Sill, Reynolds Army Health Clinic (RAHC), and the Oklahoma VA Health Care System gathered on July 20 to celebrate the opening of the new Veterans Affairs clinical services now available on the third floor of RAHC.The ribbon cutting is the culmination of a partnership between the Defense Health Agency (DHA), the VA, and Fort Sill Garrison that allows the VA to deliver healthcare services within Military Treatment Facilities that enables both agencies to deliver healthcare services, optimize the use of clinical and non-clinical resources, and enhance access for beneficiaries.

“This collaboration represents years of hard work by the Fort Sill Garrison, Reynolds Army Health Clinic, and the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System,” said Col. Nicole Charbonneau, commander for RAHC. “Working together over the years, our teams overcame every challenge to make this partnership a reality,”

“Oklahoma City VA Health Care System is honored to deepen our partnership with Reynolds Army Health Clinic and the Fort Sill community,” said Wade Vlosich, Medical Center Director “Bringing VA specialty care directly onto the installation not only expands access for Veterans in southwest Oklahoma but strengthens our shared commitment to readiness, continuity of care, and service to all who have worn the uniform. This collaboration reflects what is possible when our federal partners come together with a single mission ensuring every Veteran and Service Member receives the high-quality care they deserve.”

Joining Col. Charbonneau to cut the ribbon on the new clinic space was Dr. Alvin Peterson Deputy to the Command General, United States Army Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, Oklahoma VA Health Care System Associate Director Mr. Paul Gregory, Lawton Mayor Stan Booker, and other representatives from the Defense Health Agency and Fort Sill.

In mid-June of this year, the VA occupied over 24,000 square feet of third floor clinical space in RAHC and began seeing VA patients referred from the adjacent Lawton VA clinic.Initial specialty care provided by the VA includes Cardiology, Dermatology, Neurology, Orthopedics and Podiatry, with other services expected to open later in the year. Teams from both agencies have been working together for several years to work out the sharing agreement. The VA was able to provide the clinical staff while RAHC was able to provide the use of the clinical space that did not require major construction and was readily available. “Now, RAHC stands ready to serve everyone, from our newest recruits in basic training to the veteran heroes who spent a lifetime defending our nation,” said Charbonneau. “This milestone represents a monumental opportunity for our collective patients as we strengthen our joint commitment for years to come.”

Since opening in June, the Lawton VA has been able to expand their access while decreasing wait times, and with the VA in place in RAHC, the long-term goal is to expand services provided by the VA to Active Duty Service Members and eventually other TRICARE beneficiaries. This will allow Soldiers and their families to have reliable access to a broad range of specialty care and allow Fort Sill to ensure that they can maintain a healthy and ready mission force.

Reynolds Army Health Clinic and the Oklahoma VA Health Care System continue to meet once a month to discuss the current progress of the sharing agreement and the way ahead as they continue to serve those who are serving and have served our nation.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2026 Date Posted: 07.27.2026 15:08 Story ID: 570817 Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VA Clinic opens at Reynolds Army Health Clinic, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.