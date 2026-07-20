Walter Reed neuropsychiatrist recognized as an honorary Army Ranger for exceptional care to troops, families

Courtesy Photo | Dr. David Williamson (center), medical director of the Inpatient Brain Injury/Neuropsychiatry and RAPTOR programs, and Neuropsychiatry Service chief at Walter Reed receives recognition as an honorary member of the elite 75th Ranger Regiment, headquartered at Fort Benning, Georgia, during a ceremony there on June 24. see less | View Image Page

By Bernard S. Little Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Hospital Communications

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center aims to provide every patient with presidential care, and many patients show their appreciation in number of ways. Some with a much simple yet much appreciated, “Thank you.” Others write thank-you notes, while still others give precious hugs of appreciation to their providers. But one group took the unique step of recently making their Walter Reed healthcare provider an honorary member of the elite 75th Ranger Regiment, headquartered at Fort Benning, Georgia.

Dr. David Williamson, medical director of the Inpatient Brain Injury/Neuropsychiatry and RAPTOR programs, and Neuropsychiatry Service chief at Walter Reed, became an honorary member of the regiment at the recommendation of its Soldiers during a ceremony on June 24 at Fort Benning.

Williamson oversees the distinct unit that treats patients who’ve experienced head injuries, cerebrovascular accidents, and illnesses presenting neurological and mental health challenges. It’s the Department of War’s only Neuropsychiatry/Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Unit. Medical personnel at the 75th Ranger Regiment, including its battalion surgeon, recommended him for the honor citing “his exemplary commitment and exceptional care provided to the Rangers referred to him, and his dedicated team at Walter Reed’s Inpatient Neuropsychiatry Service (7-East).” He received the recognition “by order of the Secretary of the Army.”

“As the esteemed founder and medical director of the Inpatient TBI Program, Dr. Williamson leads the only inpatient neurobehavioral TBI unit within the U.S. military healthcare system. Since assuming the directorship in 2021, he has made this vital and specialized care readily accessible to countless Rangers enduring the challenging aftermath of traumatic brain injuries, often in crisis situations,” noted the recommendation.

“Dr. Williamson and his team exhibit unparalleled compassion and expertise, addressing a spectrum of conditions, from the mildest symptoms to the most severe consequences of combat injuries. His unwavering availability for the Regiment … exemplifies his selfless dedication. He seeks no recognition, yet his profound impact is felt deeply by those he serves, as he facilitates the successful return of Rangers to duty who might otherwise struggle without his intervention," the nomination added.

Williamson said it’s a privilege to work with the patient population he and his team serve. “Our patients typically have sustained dozens of blast brain injuries and impact head injuries, both from combat and from training activities. I evaluate service members with brain injuries and challenges including pain, sleep problems, PTSD and depression that can be difficult to separate out. I then craft a combination of treatments customized to the needs of an individual with the goal of rapid return to duty.”

He added that his team avoids “the stovepipe phenomenon where patients see a single specialty and then might wait months to see another specialty they need. We try to bring together all the specialties at one time.” He said that this could include physical therapy, sleep therapy, and medication, and incorporate providers from orthopedics, neurosurgery, and other hospital departments. Patients are also encouraged to exercise and eat healthily, too.

“We have a holistic approach to care. Treatment depends on what we find during the workup, and it could be a package of things,” said Williamson. “I believe that good health care is a collaborative process and that we best serve patients with an interdisciplinary treatment team.”

“A win is a return to duty,” he added. “Many of our patients are highly motivated and want to return to duty.”

Williamson stressed the importance of families in care, and the Rangers noted this in their recognition of him and his team, stating, “Recognizing that the well-being of a Ranger extends to their family, he ensures that Ranger spouses are included throughout the admission process and continue to receive comprehensive follow-up support long after.”

“To fully understand the challenges faced by brain injury patients, it is important to assess not just the patient, but also the people who form their support system and how those individuals and the patient interact,” Williamson explained. “So, patient- and family-centered care is at the heart of brain injury treatment. Our patients’ families will be their long-term support, and we need to monitor the health and resilience of caregivers and patients.”

“I work closely with other providers around the country, and I will follow the patients after discharge from [our] program to ensure long-term treatment plans are implemented, and to offer support for future challenges. I keep in contact with families after treatment at [Walter Reed]. I believe we can support them throughout the long journey of TBI treatment. I often bring patients back to re-evaluate medications, explore new medical findings, or provide respite for caregivers,” he added.

“Dr. Williamson's exceptional dedication to the Ranger Regiment and the care of wounded Rangers have significantly contributed to the recovery and reintegration of many back into full duty,” stated the 75th Ranger Regiment. “His legacy of excellence in care deserves the highest recognition, and … embodies the spirit and values of the 75th Ranger Regiment."