Courtesy Photo | Discover great prices on a variety of items in the Commissary Sales Flyer, July 27 – August 9, during our The Thrill of the Grill 250 promotions. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Discover great prices on a variety of items in the Commissary Sales Flyer, July 27 –...... read more read more

Bring Home the Savings with The Thrill of the Grill 250 Limited-Time Deals

By DeCA’s Marketing Directorate

FORT LEE, Va. — Generations of service members have protected and preserved the freedoms that began in 1776. And during the summer of America’s 250th birthday, commissaries continue to honor our customers’ military service.

We bring you a taste of home wherever you’re serving and help your family enjoy that most American of events – the backyard barbecue. The current https://shop.commissaries.com/store-flyer (July 27–August 9) features a variety of sausages, cheeses, seasonings, spices and ice cream – items that go perfectly with grilling products offered at substantial savings in our “https://shop.commissaries.com/the-thrill-of-the-grill” 250 promotion.

Take advantage of both sales and earn savings while you celebrate big moments and create family meal traditions to pass down to your children and grandchildren.

https://shop.commissaries.com/the-thrill-of-the-grill sale items are available at all worldwide commissaries. While local meat selections may vary by region, you can always find the latest offers and updates on our https://shop.commissaries.com/.

Meat and produce featured in the sales flyer:

USDA Choice beef brisket deckle off is on sale at $4.76 per pound. Deckle off means the thicker, fattier part of the brisket is removed, leaving primarily the flat, more uniform side of the brisket; it’s easier to slice and there is less trimming required. The best results with beef brisket come with low-to-slow cooking (smoking, braising, slow roasting).

Pork stir fry for fajitas – on sale at $2.82 per pound – are thinly sliced strips of meat that are ideal when you want a quick, budget-friendly meal. Its mild flavor takes on seasonings well, so it makes a great fajita filling instead of traditional beef or chicken.

Pluots are on sale for $2.50 per pound – both red and black varieties. Pluots are a hybrid fruit – a cross between a plum and an apricot – with a flavor that’s usually sweeter and more intense than either parent fruit. They are wonderful eaten fresh – simply rinse, slice and remove the pit, and enjoy!

Read on for more great ways to save money at your commissary:

· BIG MEAL. Little Price. Enjoy a “https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/big_meal_little_price_smoked_brisket_meal_deal_for_four_under_30/r/3942027967516905674” for four for under $30.

· 4-Day Deal – August 6 - 9. Edwards Pies Single Slice select varieties (chocolate cream, 5.4 ounces; key lime, 6.5 ounces; lemon crème, 6.8 ounces; and turtle pie, 5.4 ounces). CONUS only – regularly $2.66 each, on sale for $2 each. Alaska and Hawaii only – regularly $3.08 each, on sale for $2.50 each or 2 for $4.

· https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/commissary-brandsA lot of customers like to stock their pantries and freezers. If you are one of them, you’ll want to stretch your dollar as much as you can while buying products in multiple. Consider Commissary Store Brands – DeCA’s private label, Freedom’s Choice, offers hundreds of quality products throughout the store at great savings.

· https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/your-everyday-savings. Another great way to save money is to shop products identified by the YES shelf label. This program provides savings on the items you buy most, so you get more value from every commissary trip. Look for hundreds of YES! deals throughout the store – from dairy, fresh meats and produce to cleaning supplies and more. Just spot the bright orange YES! label and start saving.

· https://shop.commissaries.com/delivery. Your time is valuable. Make the most of it with these convenient mobile app features:

o Pay online for a quick and seamless checkout process.

o Enjoy doorstep delivery at select commissaries or curbside pickup at all locations.

o Access digital coupons, sales flyers and dietitian-approved recipes to shop smarter and eat healthier.

o Selected CONUS stores offer CC2G weekend delivery. Check out https://shop.commissaries.com/my-store/store-locator#!/?has_delivery=true to see if your commissary offers Saturday and Sunday delivery and hours of operation.

Download the free app today from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Getting started is easy: place your order online, choose delivery or curbside pickup, check out, and let us handle the rest for a stress-free shopping experience. Check if delivery is available in your area on the https://shop.commissaries.com/my-store/store-locator#!/?has_delivery=true page.

Your commissary is committed to helping you save more every time you shop with exclusive deals and discounts. Plan your visit by checking https://shop.commissaries.com/my-store/store-locator, so you can make the most of your well-earned benefit while enjoying a convenient and efficient shopping experience.

* Sale items are available while supplies last. Prices are subject to change.

-DeCA-

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees, disabled veterans and other authorized patrons and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which supports the costs of building, modernizing and sustaining commissary facilities. A core military family support element and valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military services and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.