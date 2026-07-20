10th Mountain Division leaders, H2F team members get first looks inside the Belvedere Bistro at Fort Drum

Photo By Michael Strasser | A group of 10th Mountain Division (LI) leaders and Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) professionals listens to Sandra Koehler, Compass Group USA vice president of wellbeing, explain how the ordering kiosks provide diners with nutritional information alongside menu items during a tour July 24, 2026, at the Belvedere Bistro at Fort Drum, New York. Attendees were briefed on the vision of the Campus-Style Dining Venue and how the Bistro offers Soldiers with a new dining experience centered on nutrition, variety, and freshly made meals with quality ingredients. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Michael Strasser | A group of 10th Mountain Division (LI) leaders and Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F)...... read more read more

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (July 27, 2026) -- While the Belvedere Bistro staff made final preparations inside the Army’s newest Campus-Style Dining Venue (CSDV) at Fort Drum, dozens of 10th Mountain Division (LI) leaders and H2F team members were treated to a sneak peek on July 24.

Learie Gaitan, Compass Group USA vice president of experience and implementation, led a tour showcasing the unique food stations that will provide diverse culinary options to the Fort Drum community.

Forged in 1775 : A dedicated grill station with made-to-order grilled salmon and chicken breasts, cheesesteaks, and ground beef, turkey and vegetarian burgers.

The Noble Fork: Features a rotating menu of global cuisine and comfort classics.

Shake Smart : Offers smoothies, protein shakes and acai bowls without the added preservatives and sugar often associated with these items. Each protein shake starts with a baseline of 25 grams of protein.

Piccola Italia: Serves freshly baked pizzas, flatbreads, pasta plates, and calzones.

Provisions 1951: A variety of handcrafted sandwiches, pitas and wraps made with premium meats and fresh-baked bread.

Gaitan said that the Bistro’s menus are built around fresh, locally sourced, seasonal ingredients.

“We like to say our chefs use knives, not scissors,” he said. “Nothing we do in here comes pre-made. Everything is cooked from scratch every single day.”

Complementing the main stations is the Graze, a fruit and yogurt bar during breakfast that transitions into a salad and soup bar for lunch and dinner. Additionally, the venue features a separate entrance that leads to Tradecraft, a coffee shop serving hot and cold beverages, baked pastries and sandwiches.

Sandra Koehler, Compass Group USA vice president of wellbeing, said the culinary team employs “stealth health” to build balanced, nutrition-first menus. For example, pizzas can be made with whole wheat flour or a cauliflower crust to reduce calories and carbohydrates, while adding micronutrients.

“Everything is already embedded in,” she said. “We are using whole grains and low sodium beans. We have low sodium broths to make our soups. We also use 90/10 ground beef so we can control the amount of fat.”

During the tour, attendees tested the touchscreen kiosks which allow patrons to select their desired cuisine and tailor orders to specific dietary needs, restrictions, or preferences. Whether opting for high-protein, vegetarian or low-carb meals, diners can make informed decisions using the nutritional information displayed with each menu item.

Koehler said that the CSDVs use an integrated program called “FuelU” so diners are not only fed well but educated on nutrition.

“We will have cooking demonstrations where you can cook alongside our chef and dietitian, and understand each component in a meal,” she said. “Or food labs, where you get to try new things, like wheat berries, so people can expand their culinary knowledge and use that well beyond these walls here.”

For 1st Sgt. Tyler Remieres, with 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, the focus on nutrition and accessible performance-based meals is highly appealing.

“I’m a big gym-goer, so nutrition is important to me,” he said. “One of the things that stuck out to me was the Shake Smart and the standardized 25 grams of protein, and then you can add creatine in it. I think it will be great to just stop by, grab a smoothie, and head to the gym.”

Remieres had dined at the facility when it was the former 1st Mobile Brigade Combat Team Warrior Restaurant.

“When I first walked in today, wow, they really revamped the place,” he said. “It definitely looks a lot nicer now and it feels roomier.”

Capt. James Williams, also with 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, said he became familiar with the CSDV model after the openings at Fort Hood, Texas, and Fort Carson, Colorado.

“It looked interesting to me, and it’s pretty cool that they are pushing this throughout the Army,” he said. “I think the Army has done a lot of work improving the dining facilities in general so that Soldiers actually want to eat there.”

Capt. Kenneth Englert, E Company commander, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Mobile Brigade Combat Team, said that he eats breakfast regularly at dining facilities and looks forward to having something new on post.

“I’m just excited about the menu options – they look awesome,” he said. “There seems to be a lot of variety, and the attached coffee shop is going to be great.”

Englert said his Soldiers are also eager to dine at the Bistro, which is located within the 1MBCT footprint on post.

“They’ve been going to the other dining facilities, and those are good, but we’re excited to have someplace closer and something new,” he said. “I think it’s going to be huge for morale.”

The Belvedere Bistro hours of operation are: Breakfast – 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, and 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sunday and Holidays.

Lunch – Everyday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Dinner – Everyday, 4 to 7 p.m.

Grab and Go and Shake Smart is available from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Holidays.

Tradecraft is open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Holidays.

The Belvedere Bistro is located in Bldg. 10305 on North Riva Ridge Loop. It will officially open for lunch service at 12:30 p.m. on July 30 following the grand opening ceremony.

Up-to-date information about the Belvedere Bistro will be available on the Fort Drum website at https://home.army.mil/drum/my-fort/all-services/fort-drum-food-service-1 and on the My Army Post App (MAPA).