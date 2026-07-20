AFOSI investigation leads to former Air Force captain’s conviction

A federal jury convicted a former Air Force captain, July 17, of attempting to entice a person he believed was a 14-year-old girl into unlawful sexual activity, following an investigation by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.



Gabriel Perez, of Eastampton, New Jersey, was found guilty of attempted enticement and coercion of a minor and attempted transfer of obscene materials to a minor after a five-day trial in federal court in Camden.



“This conviction reflects AFOSI’s commitment to identifying individuals who seek to exploit children and ensuring they are held accountable,” said Special Agent Ryan Gribble, AFOSI Det. 307 Special Agent in Charge. “We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to protect vulnerable members of our communities.”



According to the Justice Department, AFOSI was credited with leading the investigation that brought the charges, with assistance from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Eastampton Police Department.



At the time of his arrest, Perez, then an Air Force captain, communicated online with an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl and arranged to meet her. He was arrested at the agreed-upon location Aug. 29, 2024.



Looking ahead, Perez faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life on the enticement charge. He also faces up to 10 years for attempting to transfer obscene materials to a minor. Each count carries a maximum fine of $250,000.



Judge Christine P. O’Hearn of Federal District Court scheduled sentencing in December. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matt Belgiovine and Richard Shephard.



“This conviction underscores what can be achieved when skilled investigators and committed law enforcement partners work toward a common goal,” Gribble said. “AFOSI will remain vigilant in protecting children and pursuing those who seek to harm them.”



The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a Justice Department initiative that brings together federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children and to identify and rescue victims.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2026 Date Posted: 07.27.2026 12:02 Story ID: 570794 Location: TRENTON, NEW JERSEY, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFOSI investigation leads to former Air Force captain’s conviction, by Thomas Brading, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.