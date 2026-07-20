Army’s C5ISR Team Receives Award for Replacing Key Remote Sensing System in Record Time

A team of engineers and security experts received the prestigious Major General Harry Greene Innovation Award last month for their work on a persistent remote sensing program, known as Picketline, in 2025. The Major General Harold "Harry" J. Greene Innovation Award recognizes personnel who develop groundbreaking technologies, tactics, and methodologies to enhance Army readiness and Soldier performance. Winners of this award demonstrate exceptional disruptive thinking, technical skill, and a steadfast devotion to national security by transforming novel concepts into highly effective, real-world battlefield capabilities.

Picketline is a first-of-its-kind system that delivers a modernized capability designed to minimize operator interaction, freeing up Soldiers to focus on their core missions. It uses new, cutting-edge technologies and techniques to gather and share information for use by Department of War analysts. The aggregated information increases Soldiers’ safety by collecting operational data and providing expansive situational awareness.

During a visit to Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, in August 2025, the Army’s Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Alex Miller, highlighted Picketline’s impact to Soldiers across the globe, as “Technology that enables the Army and the Department of War to dominate in the electromagnetic spectrum because it provides the best targeting information to our warfighters, increases the lethality of our force at the strategic level, and continues to set the foundation for harnessing the best-in-class technology to pair with emerging capabilities, for the United States.”

The scope and scale of the team’s efforts contributed significantly to Picketline’s operational successes. Establishing remote sensing systems supporting global operations is a tall order involving inter-agency coordination and rapidly changing requirements. The members of the team had to handle every aspect of logistics, from the initial site survey to transporting the equipment, emplacing it, testing, troubleshooting, and system verification.

According to C5ISR Center Director Beth Ferry, the Center’s technical expertise made Picketline possible. “Our science and technology efforts to design and integrate quick reaction systems fill a critical gap, enabling the Center to field this capability in a matter of months. The team’s cross organizational disciplines and unique knowledge of capabilities, operational needs, and rapid fabrication enabled the Center to solve this complex challenge and support the mission on a global scale.”

While the team members’ skills were diverse, their drive to get the job done flawlessly and on time was the same for each. This desire to succeed was driven by their constant awareness of the stakes for warfighters and the nation.

For Mark Fitch, the team’s lead software engineer, the motivation was as simple. “How can I help make this the greatest Army in the world.” This kind of devotion was needed as they worked on installing the system in various forward locations, with large time-zone disparities, sometimes stymied by mechanical glitches. In those cases, the team came up with creative solutions to solve complex problems in austere conditions.

“This was an incredible team with a lot of heart, everyone really cared about the mission,” said Kait Kuzela, Picketline team lead. “I knew I could call any one of them, no matter the time, to come in and help me fix a problem.”

“These are the kind of people at C5ISR who will tell you that they are just doing their job, but the jobs they do are crucial to making the nation safer,” said Ferry.

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The U.S. Army Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Center is the Army’s applied research and advanced technology development center for C5ISR capabilities. As the Army’s primary integrator of C5ISR technologies and systems, DEVCOM C5ISR Center supports our networked Warfighters by identifying, developing, maturing, and rapidly integrating innovative technologies to drive continuous transformation.

DEVCOM C5ISR Center is an asset of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command. DEVCOM is Army Futures Command’s leader and integrator within a global ecosystem of scientific exploration and technological innovation. DEVCOM expertise spans eight major competency areas to provide integrated research, development, analysis and engineering support to the Army and DOD. From rockets to robots, drones to dozers, and aviation to artillery – DEVCOM innovation is at the core of the combat capabilities American Warfighters need to win on the battlefield of the future. For more information, visit c5isrcenter.devcom.army.mil/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2026 Date Posted: 07.27.2026 11:22 Story ID: 570787 Location: US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army’s C5ISR Team Receives Award for Replacing Key Remote Sensing System in Record Time, by Brian Feeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.