Northwest Florida Junior ROTC groups attend Summer Leadership School at Hurlburt Field

Photo By Airman 1st Class Mateo Garcia | Junior ROTC cadets run to class during Summer Leadership School at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 23, 2026. Vincent Airman Leadership School cadre taught the cadets leadership skills to bring back to their JROTC units and local communities. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Mateo Garcia) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Airman 1st Class Mateo Garcia | Junior ROTC cadets run to class during Summer Leadership School at Hurlburt Field,...... read more read more

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. - The 1st Special Operations Wing hosted 64 Junior ROTC cadets from eight local high schools for the 15th annual Summer Leadership School at Hurlburt Field, June 22-26.

During the course, cadets experienced first-hand what being an Air Commando is all about while gaining leadership skills that extend beyond military service.

"Nothing ever gets done without good leadership, everything rises and falls on the quality of the leader,” said Retired Col. Ken Rodriguez, Northwest Florida JROTC SLS director. “It's true in civilian life, it's true in families, it's true in companies, anywhere you go, so we want them to have an opportunity to become good leaders.”

To provide insight into leadership, accountability and responsibility, Airmen joined the cadets for physical training sessions, taught tactical casualty combat care, conducted water survival training, guided an AC-130J Ghostrider tour and flew them on a C-146A Wolfhound.

One cadet shared what they learned from participating in the interactive events and speaking directly to Air Commandos.

“Before SLS I was only interested in being the commander of my JROTC unit for the perks,” said Julien Lycan, Pensacola High School JROTC cadet. “Now I know that it's all about helping my team succeed and helping my flight be the best they can be.”

Each year, the goal for SLS is to encourage cadets to bring the skills they learned back to their JROTC units and local communities, just like the Airmen who help make the event possible.

“The people here, at Hurlburt, are just amazing,” said Rodriguez. “From the 1st SOW commander, the 720th Special Tactics Group commander, down to the most junior Airman, the heart of our program is the spectacular Air Commandos here, who devote their time to volunteer, mentor and teach our cadets.”