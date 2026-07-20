U.S. Army Signal School Change of Responsibility Ceremony Program

Photo By Tai Doick | This page provides the official program for the U.S. Army Signal School Change of...... read more read more

Photo By Tai Doick | This page provides the official program for the U.S. Army Signal School Change of Responsibility Ceremony scheduled on 24 July 2026. The downloadable PDF includes the sequence of events, participant biographies, a brief history of the U.S. Army Signal Corps, the lyrics to the Signal Corps March and The Army Song, and other ceremony information. see less | View Image Page