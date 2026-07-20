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    U.S. Army Signal School Change of Responsibility Ceremony Program

    U.S. Army Signal School Change of Responsibility Ceremony Program

    Photo By Tai Doick | This page provides the official program for the U.S. Army Signal School Change of...... read more read more

    FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2026

    Story by Tai Doick  

    U.S. Army Signal School

    This page provides the official program for the U.S. Army Signal School Change of Responsibility Ceremony scheduled for 24 July 2026. The downloadable PDF includes the sequence of events, participant biographies, a brief history of the U.S. Army Signal Corps, the lyrics to the Signal Corps March and The Army Song, and other ceremony information.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 10:02
    Story ID: 570775
    Location: FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Signal School Change of Responsibility Ceremony Program, by Tai Doick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Signal School Change of Responsibility Ceremony Program

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    signal corps
    change of responsibility ceremony
    Signal School
    Fort Gordon Georgia
    Signal regiment
    Leadership "

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