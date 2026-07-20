Airmen collaborate to strengthen Chicopee’s digital locks

Photo By Senior Airman Jennifer Rojas Perez | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Libni Menjivar, 439th Communications Squadron client services technician, and Senior Airman Shamir Perry, 439th CS network technician, examine hardware during the Cyber Chicopee Innovative Readiness Training program in Chicopee, Mass., July 20, 2026. Airmen were able to gain hands-on experience operating on live networks while delivering professional cybersecurity services to the city at no cost. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer K. Rojas Perez) see less | View Image Page

CHICOPEE, Mass. – Cybersecurity Airmen assigned to the 439th Airlift Wing joined members from eight Air Force Reserve, active-duty, and Air National Guard units for a Department of War Innovative Readiness Training cybersecurity training event from July 13-24.

During the two week training event, Airmen worked across multiple Chicopee government and community buildings to conduct cybersecurity assessments, identify network vulnerabilities, and recommend security improvements for their cyber infrastructure. The training allowed Airmen to gain hands-on experience operating on live networks while partnering with the community at no cost to them.

“Our participants get unparalleled experience in seeing real world activity for a state or local entity within the U.S.,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Garrett Pinto, 51st Network Operations Squadron cyber warfare operator and Chicopee IRT training lead. “For the city of Chicopee, they're able to reap the benefits of having a network and cyber assessment to better understand their own environment and keep their community safe from cyber attacks or hacks.”

Throughout the training, participants conducted stress tests and system evaluations to identify vulnerabilities within Chicopee’s public networks. Their findings provided the city with actionable recommendations to strengthen their cyber defense and infrastructure.

“It allows me to have real time experience in different environments,” said Airman 1st Class Gael Barranco, 439th Communications Squadron network systems technician and network team trainee.“I also understand the do’s and don'ts from network security now and how network architecture can play a huge role in securing a network.”

Airmen were able to learn beyond what they could have in a simulated setting. By applying their technical knowledge in a real-world environment, participants strengthened mission readiness by completing more than 1,750 career field training tasks.

“[The] IRT program affords our warfighter airmen the opportunity to explore tactics, techniques, and procedures in a real worldwide environment,” said Pinto. “While simultaneously helping military members prepare for the ever changing and modernized landscape.”

Beyond technical training, this event strengthened the partnership between Westover and the community. Airmen provided an estimated $420,000 worth of cyber infrastructure support, demonstrating how military readiness can directly benefit the community it serves.

Since 1993, Innovative Readiness Training has connected military readiness with community support by allowing active-duty and reserve component service members to sharpen mission essential skills while providing valuable services to communities across the nation. From services such as medical, civil engineering and cybersecurity, IRT enhances both military preparedness and public resilience. With the close collaboration between the Air Force and local officials, training events like this ensure that Airmen can remain mission ready and communities become more resilient.

For more information on IRT or how your community can apply for a training activity, visit irt.defense.gov.