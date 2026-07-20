Photo By Seaman Oliver McCain Vieira | 260713-N-VA510-1024 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (July 13, 2026) Master Chief Boatswain’s Mate Kenyatta Brown, Naval Personnel Command, Talent Management Center of Excellence senior enlisted leader, speaks during the MyNavy Coaching Command Culture Pilot brief/training to sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) aboard the ship in Newport News, Virginia, July 13, 2026. The USS John C. Stennis Coaching Command Culture Pilot is designed to strengthen leadership effectiveness, Sailor engagement, warfighter readiness, and command resiliency through coach-like leadership behaviors and peer-to-peer coaching practices. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oliver McCain Vieira) see less | View Image Page

A New Conversation About Leadership: MyNavy Coaching Takes Root Aboard CVN 74

By Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paige Brown

Leadership is not always about having the right answers. Sometimes, it is about asking the right questions. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) is embracing that idea through MyNavy Coaching (MNC) Command Culture Pilot program.

Stennis became the first aircraft carrier to implement the initiative while undergoing Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH), providing its crew an opportunity to focus on leadership development while preparing the ship to return to the fleet. It will also serve as a test case for how the initiative can be incorporated into daily leadership practices.

The MyNavy HR coaching course teaches participants how to guide conversations, set achievable goals, and help others find their own solutions instead of simply providing answers.

Unlike traditional mentorship, where leaders share their own experiences and explain how they handled challenges, coaching takes a different approach. Instead of providing answers, coaches use questions to help individuals develop their own ideas and strengthen their critical thinking skills.

“It’s really just a method of communication to develop somebody’s thought process,” said Capt. Rick Prescott, executive officer of Stennis. “It encourages more thinking by the person being coached.”

The initiative introduces participants to two goal-setting tools: GROW and SMART. The GROW model guides coaching conversations by helping individuals identify their goals, evaluate their current situation, explore possible solutions, and determine the actions they are willing to take. The SMART model helps turn those ideas into achievable goals by focusing on objectives that are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound.

“Mentorship is telling someone, ‘This is what I experienced and how I did it.’ Coaching is different. You already have the answers; I’m just helping you find them by asking the right questions,” said Machinery Repairman 1st Class Jason Vance.

For Vance, the MNC Command Culture Pilot program is more than another course to complete. After 15 years of Navy service, he sees it as another tool to continue growing as a leader and helping others develop.

“A lot of what they teach in that course, I was already implementing without understanding that I was implementing any kind of coaching,” Vance said. “Now it’s been given a name.”

While the MNC Command Culture Pilot program begins with individual conversations, the goal is to create a lasting impact across the command. Whether discussing qualifications, career goals or everyday challenges, participants are encouraged to use the coaching techniques in their day-to-day interactions.

“The strength of the U.S. Navy has always been our Sailors. The MNC Command Culture Pilot program gives every Sailor on Stennis another opportunity to grow as a leader, develop confidence, and prepare themselves to meet the challenges of returning this warship to the fleet and getting back into the fight,” said Capt. Matthew Kiser, commanding officer of Stennis.

The implementation of MyNavy Coaching aboard Stennis also supports Navy Personnel Command’s larger effort to develop leaders across the fleet.

“Battle Ready Sailors are indeed the lifeblood of our Navy, and MyNavy Coaching empowers them to take ownership of their professional growth while strengthening leadership at every level of the fleet,” said Rear Adm. Benjamin Baran, deputy commander, Navy Personnel Command. “By developing coaching skills across our commands, we are building a culture of continuous improvement by developing leadership skills and ensuring our people remain resilient, adaptable and ready to deliver the decisive advantage our warfighting Navy requires.”

As Stennis continues preparing for its return to operational service, command leaders hope the conversations taking place today will create lasting change throughout the command. Whether through stronger qualifications, increased advancement opportunities or more confident leaders, the success of MyNavy Coaching’s pilot program may ultimately be measured by the Sailors who carry those lessons forward.