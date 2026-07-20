The 116th Military Intelligence Brigade (Aerial Intelligence) Conducts Change of Command at Fort Hood, Texas

Photo By Spc. Kemarvo Smith | Maj. Gen. Rhett Cox, commanding general of the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command, receives the unit colors from Col. Matthew McGraw, outgoing commander of the 116th Military Intelligence Brigade, during the brigade's change of command ceremony on Fort Hood, Texas, July 17, 2026. A change of command ceremony is a formal military tradition that symbolizes the transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kemarvo Smith) see less | View Image Page

FORT HOOD, Texas – On Friday, July 17, 2026, the 116th Military Intelligence Brigade (MIB) Aerial Intelligence (AI) conducted a Change of Command Ceremony as incoming commander, Col. Nathan Lewis, relieved Col. Matthew McGraw, who served as the commander from July 18, 2024, to July 17, 2026.

The 116th MIB (AI) was originally activated in 2000, at Fort Gordon, Georgia, as the Army’s only fixed-wing aerial intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (AISR) brigade. In March 2026 former Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George directed the relocation of the unit to Fort Hood, Texas, to consolidate and redesign the brigade and position it to lead the deployment of the Army’s High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES) program. This initiative will enable the Army and Joint Force to conduct long-range sensing and will also establish the Army’s first operational Unmanned Aircraft System Battalion.

The 116th MIB (AI) conducts worldwide expeditionary and remote aerial reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition (ARST) intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and assigned capabilities performing and enabling operations in support of multiple, simultaneous regional contingency operations in an Army, Joint, combined, multinational, or allied task organization.

Throughout its history, the brigade has deployed ISR weapons teams forward in support of global missions, supported the capture of hundreds of high-value targets across the battlespace, and represents the only kinetic capability for INSCOM with the MQ-1 Grey Eagle fleet that can deliver Hellfire ammunitions on the battlespace.

Presided over by Maj. Gen. Rhett R. Cox, commanding general, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM), the change of command not only marks a historical transformation for the U.S. Army but also honors the legacy of McGraw who led the organization through significant modernization efforts.

“Col. McGraw, you took command during an incredibly complex period, managing both a massive relocation along with a relentless ops tempo,” said Cox. “You built teams, you solved logistical and operational problems, and most importantly, you took care of the men and women in your formation. The readiness, agility and the reputation of this brigade are a direct reflection of your leadership.”

While in command of the 116th MIB (AI), McGraw was responsible for leading, training, manning, and tactically employing four geographically separated battalions, consisting of over 2,000 Soldiers, civilians, and contract support personnel worldwide. He had the unique opportunity to lead the command through a period of historical changes within aerial intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (AISR) as the brigade divested of legacy propeller aircraft in preparation for the fielding of the HADES jet aircraft. His leadership and vision enabled the deployment and utilization of 55,000 manned and unmanned flight hours during missions that spanned over 18 named operations and 800 sorties.

Through his commitment to modernizing processing, exploitation, and dissemination (PED) workflows, he oversaw the execution of over 20,000 hours of high-stakes PED across the Signals Intelligence, Geospatial Intelligence, and Open-Source Intelligence disciplines. The command provided more than 14,000 hours of PED and 3,100 missions in support of unified land, coalition, and Joint priority intelligence requirements.

McGraw’s leadership, vision, and pursuit of excellence to prepare the 116th MIB’s transition to support large scale combat operations has fundamentally transformed the Army’s AISR enterprise. He will retire from the U.S. Army after more than 25 years of service.

“This organization that Maj. Gen. Cox referred to has been through a lot,” said McGraw. “I challenge you to find a better team that has divested the major system that it is built around, moved all of its organizations from four different posts into one, while maintaining forward operations and never coming off the line. When the army talks about Transformation in Contact, it's those Soldiers right there.”

As the brigade transformed, they created the first ever instructor pilot program and first pilot command program done completely in a simulator. Through these efforts, the unit will receive the HADES program without needing any additional training.

“To all of the leaders internal to the command - I couldn't have asked for a better set of leaders for everything this brigade was tasked to do,” said McGraw. “Nate, I think it was 18 years ago we stood on West Fort Hood and passed around the Alpha 15 guidon. Now here we are. The flag is a little bigger. The formation is a little bigger, but I feel like we're the same two people. I can't think of a better leader, a better family, to take charge of the 116th as they consolidate here at a great place.”

Lewis comes from his previous assignment as the operations division chief at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

“Col. Lewis, you are inheriting a magnificent formation full of talented, dedicated professionals. Know that what they do matters now more than ever,” said Cox. “The command’s leadership will change today, but the mission does not. The world outside remains uncertain. The joint force still relies upon what you do here in Texas and all over the world. Stay vigilant. Stay professional. Stay proud.”

Lewis also has a diverse career as an aviator and has been qualified on five different Army aircraft, both rotary and fixed wing, and is a Federal Aviation Administration licensed drone operator. He has served in leadership positions in aerial and tactical exploitation units, worked in academia at Xavier University in Ohio and Loyola University in Chicago, and worked at Headquarters Department of the Army G-2 as the AISR action officer.

“To the warriors of the 116th - you are nothing short of spectacular. I am thrilled to take the fight to those who challenge the ideals of our nation with you once again,” Lewis said. “As an aerial ISR force, we have been at the forefront and in the background in every major and minor conflict of the last 70 years. From the jungle air strips and dirt airfields in Vietnam… to the defense of the Pacific, Saheel, to the middle east, northeast Africa, and once again to our northern allies – we will never say no. We are blessedto be one of the very few units in the United States Army that can independentlyfind, fix, and finish the enemies of our nation.”

Beginning in Fiscal Year 2028, the 116th MIB (AI) will relocate its remaining battalion and companies to Fort Hood, Texas.