Veterinary Readiness Activity, Italy welcomes newest noncommissioned officers during induction ceremony

Photo By Michelle Thum | VICENZA, Italy – Veterinary Readiness Activity, Italy formally welcomed its newest noncommissioned officers during an NCO Induction Ceremony held July 16, celebrating the Soldiers' transition into the Army's Noncommissioned Officer Corps and recognizing their commitment to leadership, service and professionalism. see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy – Veterinary Readiness Activity, Italy formally welcomed its newest noncommissioned officers during an NCO Induction Ceremony held July 16, celebrating the Soldiers' transition into the Army's Noncommissioned Officer Corps and recognizing their commitment to leadership, service and professionalism.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone in each Soldier's career as they accepted the responsibilities that come with becoming a noncommissioned officer. As the backbone of the Army, NCOs are entrusted with leading, training and mentoring Soldiers while maintaining the highest standards of readiness, discipline and professionalism.

The event brought together leaders, fellow Soldiers, family members and friends to recognize the accomplishments of the newly inducted NCOs and to honor the traditions and legacy of the Noncommissioned Officer Corps. Throughout the ceremony, attendees reflected on the importance of servant leadership, accountability and the enduring responsibility NCOs have to develop future leaders while caring for Soldiers.

"I’m honored to be part of such a historical tradition which utterly establishes me as a member of the NCO Corps, 'The Backbone of the Army,'" said Sgt. Jose Avalo, Veterinary Food Inspector with VRA, Italy. "The biggest satisfaction I get as an NCO is to take care of Soldiers and help my team to achieve whatever mission we have on hand."

The following Soldiers were inducted into the Noncommissioned Officer Corps:

Newly Inducted Noncommissioned Officers:

Sgt. Jose Avalo Soteras – Vicenza

Sgt. ashleigh Bullard – Sigonella

Sgt. Clarissa Chairet – Vicenza

Sgt. Christopher Daley – HQ

Sgt, Lenny Figueroa – Sigonella

Sgt, Alanis Gonzalez Diaz – Rota

Sgt. Kelsea Trecek – Vicenza

Sgt. Ismael Valles – HQ

Cpl. Kaiden Morrow – HQ

Cpl. Luis Santiago – Naples

The induction ceremony served as a reminder that earning the title of noncommissioned officer is more than a promotion—it is a commitment to lead with integrity, set the example for others and uphold the Army Values every day. As VRA Italy's newest NCOs begin this next chapter, they join a proud tradition of leaders dedicated to developing Soldiers and ensuring the continued success of the Army's mission.

Veterinary Readiness Activity, Italy delivers veterinary medical and public health support across the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. Its Soldiers perform a unique mission that includes food protection inspections, veterinary care for government-owned animals, operational support and public health programs that help protect the military food supply and contribute to force health protection. Through these efforts, the organization plays a vital role in sustaining readiness and supporting military operations across two combatant commands.