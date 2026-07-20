Practice makes perfect: USFJ, JSDF stress-test bilateral disaster relief capabilities during JXR 26

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan – Training for the day when theoretical projections become a disastrous reality, U.S. Forces Japan personnel joined the Japan Self-Defense Forces Joint Operations Command for Joint Exercise Rescue (JXR) 2026, July 20-24. During the week-long exercise, the alliance partners conducted a large-scale, bilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief simulation designed to test and strengthen their emergency response capabilities.



This year’s iteration provided a critical training environment for U.S. and Japanese forces to synchronize their crisis response during a complex and compounding emergency. U.S. forces operated in a supporting role, working directly with the Japanese Ministry of Defense, which maintained the lead during response efforts.



“JXR allows our U.S. and Japanese forces to stress-test our coordination mechanisms and ensure that, in the event of a real-world catastrophe, our bilateral response is rapid and effective," said U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, USFJ commander. "Our primary focus is to bolster our alliance with our partner nation and support the Government of Japan's lifesaving efforts to mitigate the impact of severe disasters."



The exercise simulated a catastrophic, maximum-class Nankai Trough megathrust earthquake and subsequent tsunami impacting the Kinki region. Occurring during extreme summer heat, the hypothetical disaster triggered widespread infrastructure collapse, utility failures and mass casualties that required immediate rescue operations.



Service members focused on rehearsing tailored logistics and personnel support. Key training objectives included executing bilateral medical support, coordinating complex evacuation capabilities and managing sustained life-support operations as forces transitioned from initial lifesaving efforts to sustainable sanitation management.



“Tying in the operational logistics across the theater down to what we call the 'last tactical mile' is a deliberate planning effort we have to conduct with the Japanese,” said U.S. Marine Corps Col. Christopher Kim, USFJ director of logistics. “We both have logistics capabilities that can enhance the effects we need in the time and fashion we need them.”



Bilateral coordination also allowed medical planners to navigate cross-border medical care policies that historically presented challenges in real-world relief efforts.



“From a lessons-learned standpoint, this exercise is about the ability to know who your counterparts are, understand each other's capabilities and how we could complement each other in any kind of scenario,” said USAF Col. John Cotton, USFJ command surgeon. “We are in coordination with the Japanese MOD and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to work through that so we can provide care to a stricken population.”



To ensure these complex logistical efforts translate from headquarters to the field, the exercise also prioritized bilateral communication. Planners stressed communication channels between U.S. and Japanese forces through the simulated crisis scenarios to ensure personnel could provide timely, unified, and accurate information to their counterparts and the public during a fast-moving emergency.



The successful execution of JXR 26 highlighted the progress made in USFJ's ongoing joint force headquarters transformation. By overcoming humanitarian and disaster relief challenges alongside their counterparts, the bilateral partners ensure the alliance is ready when real-world crises strike.



“This week represented a great opportunity for us to continue to stress ourselves, humbly identify shortcomings, learn from them and make corrections,” said Jost. “That preparation and experience, when intersecting with a crisis, is what equals success.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2026 Date Posted: 07.27.2026 02:28 Story ID: 570750 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Practice makes perfect: USFJ, JSDF stress-test bilateral disaster relief capabilities during JXR 26, by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.