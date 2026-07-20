UNC Deputy Commander Armistice Agreement Commemoration Remarks (as prepared)

Distinguished guests, honoured veterans of the Korean War, representatives of the Republic of Korea, ambassadors and representatives of the United Nations Command Member States, ladies and gentlemen. It is a privilege to join you as we mark the seventy-third anniversary of the signing of the Korean War Armistice Agreement.

The motto of United Nations Command is simple: Under One Flag. Under One Flag. Let us reflect for a moment on what this motto represents. Uniquely in history, in 1950 the Free Nations of the world, came together in response to tyranny and aggression. These nations from Europe, the Americas, from Asia, Africa and Australasia fought side by side with South Koreans defending their homes. They came together and fought Under One Flag. Together, they sacrificed their greatest treasure, their young men and women, to secure freedom’s frontier. Under One Flag, their courage secured more than an Armistice. It secured the opportunity for generations to live in peace.

To the veterans with us today, and to the families who continue to carry the legacy of that service and sacrifice, thank you. Your generation endured hardship few of us can truly comprehend. The peace we have preserved for more than seven decades rests upon the foundation you built.

That is the legacy we gather to honour.

When the Armistice Agreement was signed at Panmunjom on the morning of 27 July 1953, the fighting did not stop immediately. For another twelve hours, soldiers continued to serve their duty until, at ten o'clock that evening, the guns finally fell silent.

The signing of the Agreement was not the end of responsibility for the international community and United Nations Command. In many respects, it marked the beginning of a new one.

When the ink dried on the Armistice Agreement, responsibility for preserving the peace did not end with those who signed it. It passed to those who would follow. The Agreement entrusted its signatories—and the generations that succeeded them—not simply to uphold its letter, but its spirit.

Let us consider the words of the 1953 Washington Declaration. Because this is the foundational spirit that underpins the Armistice that has endured for the past 73 years.

We, the United Nations Members whose military forces are participating in the Korean action, support the decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the United Nations Command to conclude an armistice agreement. We hereby affirm our determination fully and faithfully to carry out the terms of that armistice.

The member States of the United Nations stand by the spirit of the Washington Declaration, and on this anniversary we again commit ourselves to stand alongside our Korean hosts, to ensure that the hard-won Armistice endures undiminished until an ultimate Peace is attained.

For seventy-three years, successive generations of soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, guardians and civilians have accepted that responsibility. Together with the Republic of Korea and our Member States, they have served under United Nations Command as faithful stewards of the Armistice, helping preserve the peace and stability that has endured on this Peninsula for more than seven decades.

Every generation has inherited that responsibility. None has inherited precisely the same challenge.

The soldiers who upheld the Armistice in 1953 could never have imagined many of the threats that confront us today. Yet I believe they would immediately recognise the obligation we have inherited: to preserve peace through professionalism, vigilance and readiness.

In the words of the Washington Declaration: “The task ahead is not an easy one.”

Faithfulness to our mission has never meant standing still.

It has required each generation to adapt while remaining faithful to the enduring purpose entrusted to them.

That is our responsibility today.

To ensure that the peace secured in 1953 endures for generations to come.

The veterans we honour today fulfilled the responsibility entrusted to them in their generation.

That responsibility now belongs to us.

The greatest tribute we can pay those who served is not simply to remember their sacrifice, but to prove ourselves worthy stewards of the peace they secured. Inside United Nations Command Headquarters, outside the office of the Commander, sits the Armistice Room, the very soul of United Nations Command. Within lies part of the table one which the Armistice was signed, Around the room are the books containing the names of those who fought and dies, Under One Flag, to secure that Armistice. It is the first place we bring any distinguished visitor, and for those of us who have the privilege to serve at United Nations Command, this sacred space is a daily reminder of our sacred and enduring duty to safeguard peace.

To the people of the Republic of Korea, know this: just as the nations of the United Nations stood with you in 1950, United Nations Command remains steadfast in its commitment to preserving peace, upholding the Armistice Agreement, and ensuring that the responsibility entrusted to us seventy-three years ago continues to be faithfully carried forward.

Under One Flag Thank you.

Korean Language Version:

내외 귀빈여러분, 존경하는 한국전쟁 참전용사님들과, 대한민국 정부 및 유관기관 대표단분들 및, 유엔군사령부 회원국 대사님들과 각국 대표단 여러분, 그외 이 뜻깊은 자리에 함께하신 모든 여러분. 한국전쟁 정전협정 체결 73주년을 기념하는 이 뜻깊은 자리에 여러분과 함께하게 되어 크나큰 영광입니다.

유엔군사령부의 모토는 간단합니다. 하나의 깃발 아래입니다. 하나의 깃발 아래. 이 모토가 무엇을 상징하는지 잠시 되새겨 보고자 합니다. 역사상 유례없이, 1950년 대한민국에서 세계의 자유 국가들은, 폭정과 침략에 맞서 하나로 뭉쳤습니다. 멀리 유럽, 아메리카, 아시아, 아프리카, 오세아니아에서 온 유엔사 회원국들은, 고국을 지키려는 대한민국 국민 모든 분들과 어깨를 나란히 하고 싸웠습니다. 그들은 하나로 뭉쳐, 하나의 깃발 아래 싸웠고, 유엔사 회원국들은, 함께, 그들의 가장 소중한 보물관도 같은, 각국 젊은 군인들의 목숨을 희생하며, 하나의 깃발아래 자유의 최전선을 지켜냈습니다. 그들의 용기는 정전협정 그 이상을 이뤄냈습니다. 바로 여러 세대가 평화 속에 살 수 있는 기회를 지켜낸 것입니다.

오늘 이 자리에 함께하신 참전용사 여러분, 그리고 그 헌신과 희생의 유산을 이어가는 참전용사 가족 여러분께 깊은 감사를 드립니다. 여러분 세대는 우리 중 그 누구도 진정으로 이해하기 어려운 큰 고난을 견뎌내셨습니다. 우리가 70여 년 넘게 지켜온 평화는 여러분이 세운 토대 위에 서 있습니다.

이것이 바로 우리가 기리는 유산입니다.

1953년 7월 27일 아침 판문점에서 정전협정이 서명되었으나, 전투가 즉시 멈춘 것은 아니었습니다. 그 후로도 열두 시간 동안 병사들은 전투를 지속해야 했고, 마침내 그날 저녁 열 시가 되어서야 총성이 멎었습니다.

정전 협정이 체결되었다고 해서, 국제 사회와 유엔군사령부의 책임이 종료된것은 아니었습니다. 여러 면에서 이것은 새로운 책임의 시작이었습니다.

정전협정의 잉크가 마르자, 평화를 지키는 책임은 서명한 이들로 끝나지 않고, 그 책임은 뒤를 이은 이들에게 넘겨졌습니다. 정전협정은 서명자들에게, 그리고 그들의 다음 세대들에게, 단지 그 문구뿐만 아니라 그 정신을 지킬 것을 맡겼습니다.

1953년 워싱턴 선언의 문구를 되새겨 봅시다. 이것이야말로 지난 73년간 지속되어 온 정전을 떠받치는 근본 정신을 잘 보여주기 때문입니다.

“한국전에 군대를 파견한 우리 유엔 회원국들은 정전협정을 체결하기로 한 유엔군 총사령관의 결정을 지지한다. 우리는 이 정전협정의 조항들을 전적으로, 그리고 성실하게 이행할 것이라는 결의를 이에 확언한다."

유엔 회원국들은 워싱턴 선언의 정신을 지지하며, 오늘같은 뜻깊은 기념일을 맞아 다시 한번 대한민국 국민들과 함께, 어렵게 얻어낸 정전이, 궁극적인 평화가 달성될 때까지 흔들림 없이 지속되도록 하겠다는 다짐을 새로이 합니다.

73년 동안, 육군, 해군, 공군, 해병대, 우주군 장병들과 군무원들이, 세대를 이어 그 책임을 기꺼이 받아들였습니다. 대한민국 및 우리 유엔군사령부 회원국들과 함께, 이들은 정전의 충실한 관리자로서 하나의 깃발 아래 복무하며, 이 한반도에서 70여 년 넘게 이어져 온, 평화와 안정을 지키는 데 힘을 보탰습니다.

모든 세대가 그 책임을 물려받았습니다. 그러나 우리 모두가 동일한 도전을 물려받지는 않았습니다.

1953년에 정전을 지켜냈던 병사들은, 오늘날 우리가 직면한 많은 위협을 결코 상상할 수 없었을 것입니다. 그러나 저는 그들이, 우리가 물려받은 의무, 즉 전문성과 경계성, 그리고 대비 태세를 통해, 평화를 지켜야 한다는 그 의무를 즉시 알아볼 것이라고 믿습니다.

워싱턴 선언의 표현을 빌리자면, "우리 앞에 놓인 과업은 결코 쉬운 것이 아닙니다."

임무에 충실하다는 것이 결코, 제자리에 가만히 머무는 것을 의미한 적은 없었습니다.

각 세대가 자신에게 부여된 변함없는 목적에 충실하면서도, 변화에 적응할 것을 요구해 왔습니다.

그것이 오늘날 우리의 책임입니다.

1953년에 일구어낸 평화가 ,앞으로 다가올 여러 세대에 걸쳐, 지속되도록 하는 것입니다.

오늘 우리가 기리는 참전용사분들은, 그들의 세대에 맡겨진 책임을 완수했습니다.

이제 나머지 책임은 우리의 몫입니다.

한국전쟁에 복무했던 분들께, 우리가 바칠 수 있는 가장 큰 헌사는, 단지 그들의 희생을 기억하는 것이 아니라, 그들이 지켜낸 평화의 합당한 관리자임을 우리 스스로 증명하는 것입니다. 유엔군사령부 본청내, 사령관 집무실 옆에는 유엔군사령부의 진정한 영혼인 정전기념실이 자리하고 있습니다. 그 안에는 정전협정이 서명되었던 탁자 중 하나가 놓여 있고, 그곳에는 그 정전을 위해, 하나의 깃발 아래 싸우다 산화하신 모든 전사자 분들의 이름이 담긴 전사자 명부가 있습니다. 이곳은 우리가 저희 사령부를 방문하는 모든 분들을 가장 먼저 모시고 가는 곳으로, 유엔군사령부에서 복무하는 영광을 누리는 우리에게, 이 신성한 공간은 평화를 지켜야 하는, 우리의 고귀하고 변함없는 임무를 매일 상기시켜 줍니다.

대한민국 국민 여러분, 이 점을 알아주시기 바랍니다. 1950년에 유엔 회원국들이 여러분과 함께 대한민국을 위해 목숨바쳐 싸웠던 것처럼, 유엔군사령부는 평화를 지키고, 정전협정을 준수하며, 73년 전 우리에게 맡겨진 책임이, 앞으로도 충실히 이어지도록 하겠다는 약속에, 변함없이 굳건히 서 있습니다.

하나의 깃발 아래

감사합니다.