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    USS Chief visits Niigata

    NIIGATA, JAPAN

    07.24.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    YOKOSUKA, Japan— USS Chief (MCM 14), forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, as part of the
    U.S. Seventh Fleet, arrived at Niigata, Japan, July 25, 2026, for a scheduled port visit.
    Chief, commanded by Lt. Cmdr. Daniel M. Baxter, is an Avenger Class mine countermeasures ship.
    The ship is approximately 68 meters long, displaces approximately 1,250 tons and with a crew size
    of about 90.

    “We’re honored by the welcome that Niigata has provided our crew,” said Lt. Cmdr. Baxter, “Visits
    like this strengthen the people-to-people relationships between our Sailors and the citizens of Japan
    that are the foundation of our nations’ alliance. We are excited to experience the wonderful culture
    and history of this city and to build lasting friendships with the people of Niigata."
    Mine countermeasures ships such as USS Chief play a critical role in maintaining maritime security
    by locating, identifying, and neutralizing underwater mines, thereby ensuring safe passage for naval
    and commercial vessels.

    Sailors are excited to visit Niigata to experience the wonderful culture, history and sights that the city
    offers while being involved in community relations opportunities. Avenger-class mine
    countermeasures ship USS Warrior (MCM 10) was the last U.S. Navy ship to visit Niigata in July
    2025.

    The U.S.-Japan alliance has long been the cornerstone of regional peace and security in the region.
    Chief is part of Commander Task Force 77 (CTF-77), which operates in U.S. 7th Fleet area of
    operations. MCMRON-7 continuously participates in exercises with the Japan Maritime Self-
    Defense Force to increase shared proficiency and interoperability in mine countermeasure operations.
    U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts
    and operates with allies and partnerships in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.26.2026 19:16
    Story ID: 570738
    Location: NIIGATA, JP
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

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    USS Chief (MCM 14)
    US NAVY (USN)

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