Readiness in Action: Navy Nurse Delivers Healthy Baby Outside Hospital

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks | Lt. Kathleen Carter, a labor and delivery nurse working in the multiservice ward at...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks | Lt. Kathleen Carter, a labor and delivery nurse working in the multiservice ward at U.S. Naval Hospital Rota, holds baby Keilah during a reunion in Rota, Spain, June 1, 2026. Carter delivered Keilah inside the family’s vehicle in the hospital parking lot after the mother arrived in active labor. Keilah was born healthy. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks) see less | View Image Page

ROTA, Spain — Navy Lt. Kathleen Carter was working as a labor and delivery nurse in the multiservice ward at U.S. Naval Hospital Rota (USNH Rota) when an ordinary shift became a life-changing emergency.



Expectant mother Brianna Abney arrived at the hospital in active labor, accompanied by her husband, Quartermaster 1st Class John Abney, assigned to USS Oscar Austin. Their baby was coming too quickly for staff to move Brianna inside.



Carter rushed to the hospital parking lot and helped deliver the baby inside the family’s vehicle. Drawing on her training and experience, she remained calm while caring for Brianna and her child.



Baby Keilah was born healthy.



In military medicine, clinicians like Carter are trained to quickly assess situations and make decisions that prioritize the safety and wellbeing of patients, even when they aren’t in a traditional clinical setting. Her ability to adapt, remain calm under pressure, and trust her training ensured a safe, if unexpected, birth story that Carter and the Abney family will never forget.



“I am so grateful for the care my baby and I received at U.S. Naval Hospital Rota,” Brianna said. “During a very scary moment, the team made me feel safe and cared for. I am so thankful for everything they did for us.”



For warfighters, readiness means more than preparing for scheduled missions or deployments. It means having the skills and confidence to respond when circumstances change without warning.



Carter’s actions helped ensure a safe outcome for Keilah and her mother. Their story is a reminder that the call to serve can come at any time and in any place, even in a hospital parking lot.



Strategically positioned on the Iberian Peninsula, U.S. Naval Hospital Rota plays a critical role in defending, restoring and elevating the health of warfighters and their families. USNH Rota provides ready, reliable care to approximately 8,700 service members and their families.



For more information about USNH Rota and its mission, visit[www.rota.tricare.mil](https://rota.tricare.mil/).