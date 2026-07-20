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    Honoring a Legend: Monica Simoncini

    Honoring a Legend: Monica Simoncini

    Photo By Paul Harris | Monica Simoncini, who served with the U.S. Army Transportation Command from 1985 to...... read more read more

    ITALY

    07.15.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Transportation Command

    By Kelsey VanFleet

    CAMP DARBY, Italy— Recognizing a remarkable 40-year career, the 839th
    Transportation Battalion inducted Monica Simoncini as the first member of the 839th
    Distinguished Surface Warrior Lifetime Achievement Wall on July 16, 2026, at Camp
    Darby.
    Simoncini retired from the 839th Transportation Battalion Headquarters in October
    2024\. She spent her entire professional life supporting the global deployment and
    distribution enterprise throughout Europe and Africa. She is one of many Italian, Greek
    and Turkish local national teammates within the 839th who faithfully serve for decades
    within the formation, ensuring readiness and expertise executing the U.S. Army
    Transportation Command (ARTRANS) mission to deliver joint combat power and
    sustainment where required.
    Simoncini, who ultimately became the cargo control manager for the battalion in the
    839th operations section, built her transportation expertise from the ground up.
    Throughout her career, she demonstrated a deep commitment to the mission of the
    organizations pre-dating ARTRANS, starting with the Military Traffic Management
    Command (MTMC) in 1985 and concluding her service under the Surface Deployment
    and Distribution Command (SDDC).
    “Monica Simoncini is the epitome of an expert and a professional,” said Lt. Col. Aaron
    Hiatt, 839th Transportation Battalion commander. “Throughout her 40-year career, she
    ensured my predecessors fulfilled their mission and served as the continuity to a
    formation with a revolving cast of leadership. She served under 20 battalion
    commanders and built a reputation that has lived on beyond her retirement. Monica
    Simoncini is the emblematic giant that has enabled the 839th to achieve a history of
    great feats, all accomplished on the foundation for which she largely established and
    maintained.”
    Beginning her government career in May 1985 as a clerk-typist in a Non-Appropriated
    Funds office supporting the Morale Support Activity, Simoncini quickly transitioned into a
    permanent role with the 1321st Medium Port Command, MTMC. Over the next four
    decades, she steadily advanced through multiple roles, taking immense pride in
    mentoring military personnel and participating in high-level planning for commanders
    and the combatant commands during both contingency and peacetime operations.
    Her extensive operational knowledge made her an invaluable asset across multiple
    functional areas. She was part of a select group of strategic transportation specialists
    tasked with developing the Global Air Transportation Execution System (GATES). This
    multi-year effort required deep knowledge of port operations and adherence to
    established doctrine, involving extensive collaboration with system developers at SDDC
    Headquarters.
    “I spent most of my life doing my job with pleasure and really enjoying what I do. You
    must do your job the best you can and that’s just the way it is.” Simoncini said. “I will
    always hold the memories from my job dear to my heart and remember all of the people
    I have met during my time with the SDDC.”
    Throughout her career, Simoncini traveled the globe to support numerous named
    operations, missions, port openings and exercises, including Operation Desert Shield
    and Operation Desert Storm, Kosovo Force (KFOR) deployments, Exercise Bright Star
    in Egypt, and support to Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom,
    along with countless others.
    Simoncini was a remarkable asset and teammate within the 839th Transportation
    Battalion and is highly deserving of this recognition for her lifetime of achievements.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.26.2026 06:27
    Story ID: 570730
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

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