Unfinished Business

Photo By Sgt. Cody Rich | U.S. Army athletes gather for a team celebration after earning second place at the Armed Forces Flag Football Championship at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, July 25, 2026. The championship brought together athletes from the U.S. Army, Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy to compete for the Armed Forces title while showcasing the physical readiness, teamwork and athletic excellence of the military services. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Rich) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO - The inaugural Armed Forces Flag Football Championship crowned its first champions, but for the U.S. Army, it accomplished something just as significant: it built the foundation for Army Flag Football. The cheers from the Air Force sideline echoed across the field as the inaugural women's championship came to an end. Army players embraced their opponents before making the short walk toward their sideline. The atmosphere shifted almost instantly. The smiles and casual conversations that had filled the Army bench throughout the week disappeared. Players quietly gathered with their coaches, adjusted their flag belts, and fixed their eyes on the field. One championship remained.

No speeches were needed. No one had to remind the men's team what was at stake. The inaugural Armed Forces Flag Football Championship was never just about winning a game; it was about building something the Army had never had before. Every tradition has a beginning. Every championship program starts with a first team willing to set the standard.

For Army Flag Football, that journey brought Soldiers from installations across the force together with one mission: earn the opportunity to represent the Army on its biggest stage. Months before the first whistle sounded in San Antonio, Army Sports began laying the foundation. Coaches were selected, athletes were evaluated, and Soldiers from different commands—many of whom had never met—arrived at selection camp as competitors before leaving as teammates.

The roster represented more than athletic ability; it represented the Army itself. Officers and enlisted Soldiers, combat arms and support branches, experienced athletes and first-time teammates. Each brought different experiences, but they quickly learned that individual talent alone would not win championships. The standard would. That standard was reinforced every day by the coaching staff. Players were expected to communicate, trust one another, and accept coaching with humility. Accountability became part of every practice. Mistakes were corrected, not ignored. Success was earned, not expected.

Staff Sgt. Andy Simmons, one of the women's team coaches, said selecting the inaugural roster required much more than identifying the most talented athletes. "The qualities that I look for when selecting players for a team are teamwork, motivation, determination, and effort," Simmons said. "It's a pleasure to coach them... they're willing to learn, even though they've been playing football for years. They were willing to learn from new coaches and pick up new schemes."

The men's head coach, Sgt. 1st Class Laquawn Parker, summarized the team's identity with a message players carried throughout the tournament: "We may bend, but we don't break." He said the team's identity was forged by how it responded to adversity. "Adversity happens," he said. "You've got to stay together as a family, together as teammates." Those words became the culture of Army Flag Football.

That culture resonated with 1st Lt. Brittany Gardner, who embraced the opportunity to grow alongside Soldiers from every rank and background. The experience challenged her to become not only a better athlete but a better leader. "Here I was not an officer; I was an athlete," Gardner said. "It gave me an opportunity to intermingle with lower enlisted, senior officers, coaching staff and just be a player... to receive constructive criticism and become a better athlete."

The same mindset carried both Army teams through an impressive inaugural tournament. The women battled their way to the championship game, taking only one loss. The men entered the finals undefeated. Confidence was high, but no one underestimated the challenge ahead. When the final whistles sounded, the Air Force had earned both inaugural championships.

For the Army, disappointment was impossible to hide. Gardner acknowledged the feeling but refused to let it define the team. "You have to know how to win, but you also have to know how to lose," she said. "We take that energy and bring it back next year."

Behind every game stood an entire team whose work often went unnoticed, from the Army Sports personnel who planned the season to the athletic trainers who kept the players healthy. Staff Sgt. Devon Jones said programs like this provide Soldiers opportunities far beyond their day-to-day duties. "It allows people that do have hobbies... to compete and showcase our talent in the Armed Forces," Jones said. "I look forward to being here next year."

Together, they built something much larger than a tournament. They built the foundation of Armed Forces Flag Football. The inaugural championship proved that the Army belongs on this stage. It established a culture built on accountability, resilience, and selfless teamwork.

The scoreboards have been reset. The trophies have found a home. Soon, applications will open again. Looking ahead, Parker, the men's head coach, already knows what he'll be looking for. "I'm looking for straight dogs," he said. "Straight dogs that know the game of five-man football, know their position, and know how to play."

Another selection camp will assemble another group of Soldiers. They will arrive as strangers and leave as teammates. They will be challenged, and they will learn the same lesson that defined the inaugural team: "We may bend, but we don't break."

Now the question belongs to the next generation. Who will answer the call? Who will finish what this team started? For the Soldiers who built the Army's first flag football teams, one thing is certain: There is still unfinished business.