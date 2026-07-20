Japan, Philippine, U.S. forces conduct Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity

Photo By PAO DESRON Seven | Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32), second from front, sails in formation with Philippine Coast Guard Parola-class patrol vessel BRP Malabrigo (MRRV 4402), front, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Forces Murasame-class destroyer JS Yudachi (DD 103), third from front, and Jose Rizal-class guided-missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FFG 15), back, during the Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) in the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, July 24, 2026. The U.S Navy routinely operates with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and partners and allies through MCAs to continually develop, exercise and enhance multi-domain tactical interoperability to uphold peace and security in the region. USS Santa Barbara is on a rotational deployment to the 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon) see less | View Image Page

Photo By PAO DESRON Seven | Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32), second from...... read more read more

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PHILIPPINE EXCLUSIVE ECONOMIC ZONE - The Armed Forces of the Philippines, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and U.S. Navy conducted a Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MMCA) within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone, July 21-25, 2026. This activity demonstrated a collective commitment to strengthening regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

This MMCA iteration enhanced maritime capabilities by incorporating anti-submarine warfare training and exercising standard operating procedures and tactics. The five-day MMCA also focused on tactical interoperability, featuring replenishment-at-sea, vertical replenishment, maritime domain awareness operations, and division tactics.

MMCAs are conducted in a manner consistent with international law and with due regard to the safety, navigational rights, and freedoms of all nations.

Participating units included Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Murasame-class destroyer JS Yudachi (DD-103); Philippine Air Force two FA-50 fighter jets, two A29B Super Tucano light attack aircraft, one C-208B Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft, and one Sokol Search and Rescue (SAR) helicopter; Philippine Coast Guard Parola-class patrol vessel BRP Malabrigo (MRRV 4402); Philippine Navy Jose Rizal-class guided-missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FFG-15) and one AW109 helicopter;and U.S. Navy Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) and a P-8A Poseidon assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 26.

The U.S., along with its allies and partners, upholds the right to freedom of navigation and overflight and other lawful uses of the sea and international airspace, as well as respect for maritime rights under international law.

U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.