Homecoming: 3rd Wing welcomes back a familiar leader

Photo By Nicholas Holland | U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Tarnowski, 3rd Wing deputy commander, and Col. Charles Schuck and Dr. Janney Dunlavey, 3rd Wing executive director, pose in front of an F-22 Raptor after the 3rd Wing change of command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 23, 2026. Schuck served as 3rd Wing commander from July 2024 to July 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Holland) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Col. DavidDeptulaassumed command of the 3rd Wing from Col. Charles Schuck during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, July 23.

Before assignments in Washington, D.C. and Japan, Deptula spent four years at JBER, serving as the 525th Fighter Squadron director of operations, the 3rd Wing chief of safety and later as the commander of the 525th Fighter Squadron.

Presiding official U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Davis, commander of Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force, said Deptula's previous experience at JBER and proven leadership make him well-suited to lead the wing.

"He is no stranger to JBER. I watched him lead the [525th Fighter Squadron] 'Bulldogs,' take care of his Airmen and families, and deliver lethal air dominance around the globe," Davis said. "I can't wait to see you take this wing to new levels of excellence. You inherit a combat wing that is ready, tested and proven. Keep the wing focused on what matters most as we defend our homeland and project our power across the Pacific—or wherever the nation needs it."

During that time, he participated in JBER’s historic F-22 Raptor ‘moose walk’ demonstrating the wing’s ability to rapidly generate combat airpower – an Alaska riff on the ‘elephant walk’ tradition in which aircraft taxi in close formation.

While welcoming Deptula to command, Davis reflected on Schuck's leadership and the accomplishment of the wing during the past two years. He emphasized Alaska’s strategic importance, citing U.S. Army Gen. Billy Mitchell’s famous observation that “whoever holds Alaska will hold the world,” and how Alaska’s location remains central to defending the homeland and projecting combat power throughout the Pacific Command.

During Schuck’s tenure from 2024 to 2026, the 3rd Wing translated that vision into action, sustaining an unprecedented operational tempo while achieving historic readiness milestones. Schuck commanded the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing during Exercise Resolute Force Pacific, overseeing more than 400 combat sorties across a distributed hub-and-spoke network. At home station, he led Exercise Tropic Tundra, positioning armed F-22 Raptors on Kodiak Island, Alaska and supporting Operation Epic Fury.

“None of it would have happened without outstanding leadership,” Davis said. “That leadership starts with the wing commander, who sets the conditions for success for each of the groups and squadrons. I’m proud of the legacy you’re leaving in this organization, as well as the people you’ve influenced over the past two years.”

In his farewell remarks, Schuck thanked the Airmen, Guardians and civilians of the 3rd Wing for their professionalism, crediting them for the wing’s success and encouraging them to remain ready for the challenges ahead.

“To the men and women of the 3rd Wing, you’re the greatest combat wing in the Air Force. I truly believe that, though I may be slightly biased,” Schuck said. “You are a composite wing with a complexity of missions that few truly understand. I am in awe every day of what you do and how you protect our nation. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your commander.”

Building on that legacy, Deptula said the wing remains focused on defending the homeland while projecting combat airpower throughout the Pacific Command.

"As we speak, your peers are engaged in combat operations across the globe, delivering decisive combat airpower and support wherever our nation needs it," Deptula said. "I look forward to working with each and every one of you. Thank you for your time and dedication to the mission. We remain combat ready — ready to support and defend the homeland while providing air dominance, rapid global mobility and command and control for America. Let's get to work!"