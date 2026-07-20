Courtesy Photo | Service members, families, volunteers and community members gathered July 23 at the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Service members, families, volunteers and community members gathered July 23 at the Las Casas Lake Recreational Area to celebrate the 61st anniversary of Army Community Service (ACS) and recognize the volunteers whose dedication helps strengthen military families and sustain readiness across the Army's home in the Caribbean. see less | View Image Page

Fort Buchanan celebrates 61 years of Army Community Service, and honors volunteers Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — Service members, families, volunteers and community members gathered July 23 at the Las Casas Lake Recreational Area to celebrate the 61st anniversary of Army Community Service (ACS) and recognize the volunteers whose dedication helps strengthen military families and sustain readiness across the Army's home in the Caribbean.



The event featured kayaking, volleyball, bounce houses, music, food and activities for children while highlighting the programs and services ACS provides to Soldiers, military families, retirees and veterans.



The celebration comes as hundreds of service members assigned to Fort Buchanan and units throughout Puerto Rico remain deployed in support of operations in Europe, the Middle East and Latin America. Additional units continue preparing to mobilize, reinforcing the installation's role as a readiness platform that enables military personnel to deploy anytime, anywhere.



"For 61 years, Army Community Service has provided critical support to our Soldiers and their families," said Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara, command sergeant major of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan. "None of that would be possible without our volunteers, whose dedication strengthens our community every day."



Bergman-Gándara said volunteers are essential to the success of ACS programs and help ensure military families receive the support they need throughout the military lifecycle.



"ACS cannot accomplish everything it does with its staff alone," she said. "Our volunteers make a difference, whether they are supporting programs, preparing food or helping families enjoy events like this one. This celebration gives us an opportunity to say thank you."



She said caring for families ultimately strengthens the force.



"When Soldiers deploy or focus on the mission, they can do so because someone is taking care of the home front," Bergman-Gándara said. "Strong families are essential to readiness, and Army Community Service helps make that possible."



Meanwhile Luis Torres, Luis Torres, Army Community Service specialist and acting director of ACS, highlighted the services provided.



"Army Community Service provides a wide range of free programs designed to support military families, including financial readiness, employment assistance, relocation services and family counseling. Our goal is to ensure Soldiers, families and retirees have the resources they need to thrive,” said Torres.







Among those attending was Capt. José Rafael E. Aponte-Sánchez, assistant professor of military science at the Inter American University of Puerto Rico, Metro Campus, who recently arrived on the island with his family.



"The Fort Buchanan Army Community Service has been one of the best welcome experiences my family has received in my military career," Aponte-Sánchez said. "They have stayed engaged with us, guided us and explained the services available throughout the installation."



Aponte-Sánchez said family events like the ACS anniversary celebration help military children build friendships before the school year begins, making each permanent change of station easier for the entire family.



"Because military families move frequently, these activities help our children get to know one another," he said. "When they start school, they may already have friends, making the transition easier for the entire family."



He said the event also gave his family an opportunity to spend quality time together.



"My son had wanted to go kayaking for a long time, and this event finally gave us that opportunity," Aponte-Sánchez said. "I would recommend activities like this to every military family."



For more information about Fort Buchanan Army Community Service, visit Building 225 on Davis Street, Fort Buchanan, or contact Wilda Diaz, ACS director, at [wilda.diaz3.civ@army.mil](mailto:wilda.diaz3.civ@army.mil) or 787-707-3804 or 787-707-3292.



With an annual budget exceeding $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 active-duty personnel, Army Reserve Soldiers, Puerto Rico National Guard members, Marine Corps Reserve members and Navy Reserve personnel. As the Army's home in the Caribbean, the installation provides the infrastructure, services and support that enable military forces to train, mobilize and deploy in support of operations around the world.