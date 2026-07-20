ASN Kohlmann Visits Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Your browser does not support the audio element.

KITTERY, Maine – Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and Naval Support Activity Maine (NSA Maine) hosted Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kohlmann July 24.



Kohlmann met with Capt. Jesse Nice, shipyard commander; Capt. Bryan Kupyar, NSA Maine commander and other shipyard leaders and civilian workers discussing workforce readiness in support of the submarine industrial base, and quality-of-service initiatives to ensure connectedness and resilience —supporting the people who execute the Navy’s mission.



Marking his first visit to the shipyard since assuming his position in late 2025, Kohlmann toured the P-381 multi-mission dry dock construction site, which will provide critical capability upgrades to current PNSY submarine availabilities. Kohlmann received a briefing on Sailor housing and on-going initiatives to provide a modern living environment for Sailors and their families.



"The Navy’s enduring advantage is our workforce — both uniformed and civilian — across our active and reserve components, ready to outfight, outwork and outthink our adversaries,” said Kohlmann. “Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and NSA Maine are setting the standard for the readiness that makes maritime dominance possible, bringing unmatched dedication to the mission, delivering battle-ready submarines and providing outstanding support to our most important weapon system — our Servicemembers and their families.”



“It’s an honor to welcome Hon. Kohlman to the shipyard and to show firsthand how Portsmouth is working to support Sailors, our greatest enduring competitive advantage, and to demonstrate how we deliver unmatched naval power back to the fleet," said Nice. "PNSY is the gold standard in submarine maintenance. We invest in our workforce, empower safe and rapid execution, and champion the continuous innovation that strengthens the entire enterprise."



As America’s leader for attack submarine maintenance, repair and modernization, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient, and prepared to win. The work performed at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is a direct contribution to national security, ensuring the U.S. Navy remains the most dominant maritime force anywhere in the world.