596th Transportation Brigade establishes new headquarters at JBLM, welcomes new senior enlisted leader

Photo By Laura Marshall | Col. Antonio Coffey, commander of the 596th Transportation Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. Blair Pierce uncase the brigade colors, officially establishing the unit's new headquarters at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., on July 20. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Laura Marshall | Col. Antonio Coffey, commander of the 596th Transportation Brigade, and Command Sgt....... read more read more

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. — The 596th Transportation Brigade marked a historic milestone July 20, officially establishing its new headquarters at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., during a ceremony that included the uncasing of the brigade colors, a change of responsibility and a ribbon-cutting for the new headquarters building.

The events formally finalized the relocation of the "Ironclad Brigade" headquarters from Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point, N.C., to the Pacific Northwest. The 596th is one of U.S. Army Transportation Command’s five active duty transportation brigades.

Col. Antonio Coffey, commander of the 596th Transportation Brigade, addressed the Soldiers, Army Civilians, joint military leaders and industry partners in attendance, emphasizing that the move is far more than an administrative shift.

"As the brigade headquarters establishes its new home here at JBLM, the 596th Transportation Brigade remains positioned at a strategic crossroads of global power projection, ensuring combat forces, critical equipment and essential sustainment reach the point of need in support of the Joint Force," Coffey said. "This relocation carries strategic significance aligned directly with the National Defense Strategy."

Maj. Gen. Lance Curtis, commanding general of U.S. Army Transportation Command, provided opening remarks detailing the operational necessity of the move. Curtis emphasized that repositioning the 596th to the West Coast ensures the brigade can manage stateside power projection and logistics. This allows the 599th Transportation Brigade, which oversees the vast Indo-Pacific Command region, to stay looking forward and remain strictly focused on the forward-deployed mission.

Echoing that theater-wide focus, Coffey noted that in today's increasingly dynamic global environment, strategic logistics is no longer simply an enabler, but a decisive instrument of national power.

"The global environment is increasingly dynamic and complex, and the demands placed on this brigade will continue to grow," Coffey said. "But we will meet those demands."

The uncasing of the colors was followed by a change of responsibility ceremony honoring the transition of the brigade's senior enlisted leadership. Command Sgt. Maj. Blair Pierce relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Russell II.

The ceremony was especially poignant for Pierce, marking his final formation in uniform as he prepares to retire after more than 30 years of dedicated service to the nation. During his tenure, Pierce oversaw a massive expansion of the unit's capabilities including the expansion of the brigade’s mission beyond ammunition shipments and oversight of the Army’s only two military ocean terminals to include general cargo operations along the West Coast.

Today, the Ironclad Brigade is the only brigade within ARTRANS executing all three mission sets, supporting multiple combatant commands and federal agencies worldwide.

Coffey offered a deeply personal tribute to his outgoing senior enlisted adviser, recalling their early days serving together at Fort Eustis, Va.

"You have been my battle buddy, my advisor, my counsel, my accountability partner and my friend," Coffey said to Pierce. "You were the CSM this organization needed, the Soldiers and Civilians needed, and the CSM I needed. You have been the absolute best senior enlisted leader a commander could ask for."

Stepping into the role of the brigade's top enlisted leader, Russell arrives at JBLM with a distinguished record of service, most recently serving as a battalion command sergeant major with the 2nd Infantry Division in South Korea.

Welcoming Russell to the team, Coffey laid out a clear vision for the work ahead as the brigade integrates into the I Corps and Pacific environments.

"We have talked about change, but we both understand it is not simply about change," Coffey said. "It is about transforming and strengthening our foothold here in the Pacific Northwest and building the capabilities necessary to support and enable lethality for the Joint Force across the West Coast and Alaska, fully aligned with the Pacific mission set."

Following the ceremonies, command teams and guests gathered to cut the ribbon on the new brigade headquarters facility, cementing the unit's physical footprint alongside their 4th Component commercial industry partners.

"Together, we will execute every mission with excellence and uphold the highest traditions of Army service," Coffey said, closing the ceremony with the brigade's enduring motto. "Ironclad, delivering firepower! Surface Warriors, Arrows on Target!"