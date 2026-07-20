Tyndall tests emergency preparedness during annual hurricane readiness exercise

Photo By Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia | U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Glenn Lash, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron engineering flight deputy, cuts a fallen tree to clear a road during a hurricane readiness exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 23, 2026. The base's annual HUREX tested specialized recovery teams on their ability to rapidly address infrastructure problems and restore mission-essential functions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia) see less | View Image Page

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla.– U.S. Airmen and civilian personnel assigned to Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, sharpened their emergency response skills July 17-23 during an annual hurricane readiness exercise designed to ensure preparedness and mission sustainment capabilities.

The five-day training event, referred to as a HUREX, tested the installation’s ability to respond quickly and efficiently to incoming weather threats, forcing leaders and base personnel to make critical, time-sensitive decisions ranging from early forecast warnings to potential evacuation orders.

Because Tyndall sits in a high-risk zone for severe tropical storms, personnel must maintain an unwavering state of readiness. The annual exercise served as a critical test for the installation's procedures before peak hurricane season.

"For five to six months out of the year, we're in hurricane season, and our peak period is in August and September," said Lt. Col. Tyronda Kelly, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron commander and EOC director. “Everything we do must be intentional when it comes to preparedness. If you don't take it seriously in the exercise, then you're not going to know what to do if a real-world event were to take place."

Throughout the exercise, the wing operations center (WOC), emergency operations center (EOC) and unit control center (UCC) communicated and coordinated execution efforts to ensure a unified front. As the primary information-sharing hub for the installation, the EOC hosted representatives from nearly every unit on base, directed emergency response efforts, tracked essential resources and communicated with the WOC in real time to maintain a clear operational picture.

"The main thing you have to do is just keep everybody calm in a state of chaos," Kelly explained regarding the EOC's role. "People tend to want to rush to do things, moving in a million different directions. The first thing you have to do is just bring them all together and bring them back to the mission."

During the simulated build-up to the storm, base personnel prioritized completing hurricane condition (HURCON) checklists. The HURCON alert system ranges from 5 to 1 in severity, with HURCON 1 indicating the highest state of alert and imminent danger. The scale identifies exactly how soon a storm will impact the area. Each alert level includes a corresponding, detailed checklist to help personnel plan, prioritize and complete vital readiness tasks such as securing loose equipment and safeguarding critical infrastructure.

"Building that muscle memory for referencing the checklist and conducting the actions within it is what's important," Kelly said. "As much as we like to think people prep ahead of time, the reality is they typically don't look at them until they need them."

Emergency managers heavily rely on the checklists, which have been refined over decades of real-world experience, to brief senior leaders and help them make informed evacuation decisions.

The exercise simulated catastrophic wind damage, widespread flooding and personnel and aircraft evacuation. Following the simulated landfall, base recovery element (BRE) teams mobilized to prepare recovery routes. These specialized teams ventured out to assess the simulated damage, navigate hazardous conditions and report their findings directly to the EOC.

"The most dangerous part of the recovery phase is ignoring official guidance and underestimating the dangers that remain,” said Master Sgt. Karen Shubert, an inspector assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing Inspector General office. "High winds, blocked routes and debris are still potential threats. It's important to stay calm, wait for instructions and avoid venturing out and putting yourself in harm's way."

The BRE teams manage major post-storm operations by tracking down and addressing massive infrastructure problems. They work through complex processes to identify hazards like downed power lines and blown transformers, ensuring the base can safely resume basic operations as quickly as possible. While specialized teams handle base-wide recovery operations, emergency planners stress that true resilience starts at the individual level long before a storm hits.

"You're never completely ready, so it's critical to be prepared," Shubert said. “Create a checklist, secure your important documents and map out multiple evacuation routes- a plan A, B and C. For reliable information, follow trustworthy media outlets and have a radio, as you can't count on networks and Wi-Fi during a hurricane."

These simulated readiness activitiesprioritize damage assessment, efficient communication and continuous improvement. By applying these hard-earned lessons, Tyndall personnel remain prepared to protect critical infrastructure and sustain its mission no matter what the hurricane season brings.

More information on hurricane preparedness can be on Tyndall’s Hurricane Season page.