Photo By Spc. Richard Morgan | Patrick J. Appelman, Director of Installation Management Command (IMCOM)-Readiness, left, passes the guidon to Col. Luke Wittmer, the incoming commander of Fort Bragg Garrison during the Fort Bragg Garrison change of command and retirement ceremony at Iron Mike Conference Center, Fort Bragg, N.C., July 24, 2026. The Fort Bragg Garrison formation welcomed Col. Luke Wittmer as its commander and bid farewell to Col. K. “Chad” Mixon during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan) see less | View Image Page

Fort Bragg Garrison Change of Command

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – The Fort Bragg Garrison welcomed Col. Luke Wittmer as its commander and bid farewell to Col. Chad Mixon during a change of command ceremony July 24, 2026, at the Iron Mike Conference Center at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Wittmer assumed command from Mixon, who had served as the garrison commander since 2024. This change of command marked Mixon’s final command and the close of his Army career. During his tenure, Mixon remained actively engaged with the Fort Bragg community, attending Community Action Council meetings, partnering with local leaders in the Fayetteville area, and receiving the key to the city of Fayetteville.

“This is the nation’s premier power projection platform,” Mixon said. “Any contingency can happen in any area of responsibility and we are the ones who receive the call because we get wheels up expeditiously.”

Mixon highlighted quality-of-life improvements as among his proudest achievements, including breaking ground on a 338-capacity Child Development Center to address a long-standing waitlist and returning a Department of Motor Vehicles office to the installation. He offered advice to his successor on leading the Army’s largest garrison.

“Give guidance and intent, trust your team and empower your team,” Mixon said. “These people are very experienced. Trust them and empower them; they will never fail you.”

Wittmer emphasized continuity and a people-focused approach as he took command.

“Our mission is fundamentally to enable readiness, power projection and the quality of life for Soldiers and their families here on this great installation,” said Col. Luke Wittmer, Fort Bragg garrison commander.

He credited Mixon with building a strong foundation and stressed that the garrison’s direction would remain steady.

“Our plan is not changing. There will be continuity,” Wittmer said. “The leadership is changing, but the mission focus will remain the same. This exceptional team is the one that makes it happen every day.”

As garrison commander, Wittmer will oversee installation operations, infrastructure, quality-of-life programs and community partnerships that enable Fort Bragg to support the XVIII Airborne Corps and project combat-ready forces.

-30-