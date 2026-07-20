Project Convergence Capstone 6 begins, advancing Army experimentation

Photo By Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani | U.S. Army Sgt. Chandler Orm, assigned to the Maneuver Center of Excellence operates an unmanned aerial system during Project Convergence Capstone 6 (PC-C6) at Fort Irwin, California, July 18, 2026. PC-C6 is the premier Army-hosted experiment that allows the joint force and multinational allies and partners to integrate people, equipment, and technologies to support continuous transformation efforts aimed at aggressively shaping how future warfighters will operate in fast-paced, hightech environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani | U.S. Army Sgt. Chandler Orm, assigned to the Maneuver Center of Excellence operates an...... read more read more

FORT IRWIN, Calif. – Project Convergence Capstone 6 is in full swing at Fort Irwin, with thousands of participants across the Joint force, multinational allies and partners, and industry in a series of complex, realistic scenarios designed to push the boundaries of future warfare capabilities.

The central focus of PC-C6 is the continued validation of the Next Generation Command and Control architecture, designed to ensure U.S. and allied forces can achieve and maintain decision dominance in complex, high-threat environments. NGC2 leverages rapid progress in commercial software and data management technologies to deliver information across all warfighting functions, using artificial intelligence to enhance commanders’ decision-making and speed.

“This iteration of Project Convergence is special with the 4th Infantry Division employing NGC2 at the division scale to give commanders the data they need to make more, better, and faster decisions than the enemy, which increases lethality,” shared Lt. Gen. Michael McCurry, commanding general, U.S. Army Futures and Concept Command, and PC-C6 director.

Executing PC-C6 at Ft. Irwin, 4th Infantry Division is presented with new challenges they haven’t experienced when using NGC2. Under harsh environmental conditions and significant temperatures, 4ID is executing division-scale, force-on-force ops in rugged terrain against a world-class OPFOR utilizing advanced instrumentation and technologies.

PC-C6 is largest iteration of PC to date.

“With approximately 10,000 participants on the ground experimenting with more than 90 technologies, concepts and formations, we are excited to be at Ft. Irwin and work on transforming the Joint and Multinational force,” stated Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner, commanding general, U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command, and PC-C6 deputy director.

This unprecedented level of integration across the United States Armed Forces with allies and partners from the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Canada demonstrates the Army’s collective commitment to interoperability and our shared vision for future operations.

The data and insights gathered during this intensive 10-day event will serve as a foundational element for the Army's modernization trajectory. Outcomes from PC-C6 are expected to directly inform acquisition decisions to ensure the Army is prepared for future threats.

PC-C6 is an Army-hosted modernization experiment featuring Joint and Multinational allies and partners incorporating future technologies into a live and simulated experiment that brings all warfighting systems together to meet strategic and operational objectives.